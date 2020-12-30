Dumisani Dlamini & Mduduzi Mabaso are the new kingpins of ‘eHostela’

Hard-hitting crime series “eHostela” returns for season 2 with renowned actors joining the show as new leaders of the Brotherhood when the secret society of hitmen finds itself under threat from a new sheriff in town. Former “Isibaya” actor Dumisani Dlamini will play Celemba, while veteran actor Mduduzi Mabaso will play AK. Celemba and AK are new kingpins at the helm of the Brotherhood with targets on their backs as Mndeni (Thobani Nzuza), comes to town and finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place. He has to decide whether to rejoin the notorious hostel gang as an ally or as a police informant as Captain Moloi, played by Lockdown actress Linda Sebezo, closes in on the eHostela’s most feared gang. Commenting on the show, Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net says: “The new season of eHostela will give fans a new plot twist of love, betrayal, police informants and more executions in this crime thriller that sent chills down their spines in the first season.

“We are especially excited to give a platform to this drama series that has a great casting and exceptional African storytelling, which shines the spotlight on lived experiences of some of our viewers.”

Mndeni returns a year later trying to find a sense of belonging having left the Brotherhood.

He moves to Delinkani hostel in Johannesburg where he joyously reunites with his old buddies 2Litre and Vovo, but this soon reminds him that he is alone and without any family.

Actress Andy Mnguni, best known for her role as Sindi on The Republic, will play Sikhakhane, a love interest of Celemba.

Will Captain Moloi succeed in convincing Sikhakhane and Mndeni to work against the Brotherhood by feeding information to her?

Mzansi Magic viewers will also get to see new faces in the drama series when award-winning musician Sjava joins eHostela as Fish, Celemba’s son.

Catch “eHostela” season 2, Sunday on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161 at 8pm.