‘Durban Gen’ heads to the future in extended season two

After a thrilling season finale, e.tv's local medical drama series "Durban Gen" is jumping to the future this October in its extended season two - season 2B. The new season's storyline is set five years later with the opening scene at the sangoma graduation ceremony of Mbali Mthewa, portrayed by Nelisiwe Sibiya.

The contrast and conflict between traditional versus Western medicine will be a key factor as the story evolves. One thing for sure is that love, relationships and cheating scandals will continue to unfold. Dr Thabo (Meshack Mavuso) and Dr Zondo (Fanele Ntuli) are now married. Dr Jack and Nurse Calvin have taken the next steps in their relationship and are now engaged. And Matron Phumeza and Sibiya finally have children of their own.

In May, the channel announced that the Stained Glass TV-produced “Durban Gen” would air its last episode at the end of January 2023. Viewers can expect “Durban Gen” season 2B to run all the way into the first quarter of the new year, keeping viewers firmly glued to their screens. The channel told IOL Entertainment that “the decision to extend came to allow the production to develop a story that can end the show with a storyline that they saw as befitting our audience”.

“Durban Gen” is the channel’s first medical drama set in KwaZulu-Natal and is one of the most watched shows on e.tv. In August the show had 2 748 014 viewers. In a statement, the channel confirmed the decommission: “Hospital drama ‘Durban Gen’ will be coming to an end in January 2023. The decision to decommission the daily drama is part of a business strategy which includes the ongoing review of the on-air life cycle of all our shows. “E.tv continues to look forward to fulfilling its mandate of producing exceptional and relevant local content, and the production has successfully achieved its part of the obligation throughout the past two years.”