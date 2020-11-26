'Durban Gen' hits 2 million viewership milestone

“Durban Gen”, the brainchild of multi-award-winning production house Stained Glass T.V, hit the two million viewership mark in just two months of being on air. The much-anticipated dramedy started in October and stars Mxolisi "Zulu Boy" Majozi, Bhekisizwe Mahlawe and Lihle Dhlomo among others. The show is set in the heart of Newlands East, a township in Durban, where the most prominent and recognizable academic public hospital “Durban General” is found. Building up to a momentous and impressive 2 million viewers milestone, the show has maintained a storyline that not only fixates audiences on the main character's enthralling love triangle but the many complexities of daily hospital life for the staff of “Durban General“ Hospital. “It has been a sensational. Having trended at number 1 on Twitter on the day of its launch, “Durban Gen“ has maintained a favourable upward growth trajectory that has led to this point,“ said Helga Palmer, Head of Local Productions at e.tv.

She said the increase in viewership is due to the powerful combination of credible narrations, exceptional talent, and continuous marketing efforts.

"We are proud of the viewership that “Durban Gen” has garnered to date. Congratulations to our partners Stained Glass TV and all our favourite “Durban Gen” stars for the outstanding work and effort put towards delivering a show that continues to make a significant contribution to KZN and the South African entertainment industry as a whole.

“A heartfelt thank you and our deepest appreciation to all e.tv viewers who have made this milestone possible," Palmer said.

“Durban Gen” fans have a lot in store for them this festive season as mama bear Agata comes to town and Mbali's world is flipped on its head in a way she never dreamed possible.

Catch “Durban Gen“ on e.tv (DStv Channel 194 and Openview channel 104) week nights at 6:30pm.