‘Elders Frankryk’ gives Rugby World Cup fans a taste of the host country

In true Rugby World Cup spirit, “kykNET” viewers and avid rugby fans can look forward to another journey with Erns Grundling as he shares a fascinating glimpse into the hottest spots in this year’s World Cup host country, France. Set to air from July 3 at 8pm, the all new “Elders Frankryk” gives viewers a tour of the host country and a closer look at what to expect when the auspicious occasion sees kick-off in September.

Grundling previously hosted an “Elders” series in 2018 when he took viewers on the blow by blow journey to the Japan, which also saw South Africa take the cup against England in a 32-12 victory on November 2, 2019. Erns Grundling with Cheslin Kolbe in Toulon. Picture: Supplied In this series, Grundling and the “Elders” team visited France from the end of March to early May this year, not only for a closer look at what the rugby tournament might bring but also to speak with South Africans living in France, including several rugby players. They visited some of the country’s most beautiful places, including the “Via Podiensis Camino” route, and enjoyed the gems which make France the crowned jewel; French food and wine.

He said: “We started in Marseille, France’s oldest city. This is where the Springboks will play their first match of the World Cup tournament against Scotland on September 10. “We ended our journey on the Via Podiensis Camino route in France, in the well-known village of Saint-Jean-Pied-du-Port near the Pyrenees. It was a special destination because the last time I was there was in May 2015 when I began my very first Camino.” Grundling said viewers can look forward to beautiful landscapes, interesting characters and loads of “Elders” humour in the new series.