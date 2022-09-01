e.tv dismisses reports that its raunchy drama ‘The Black Door’ has been axed

e.tv has dismissed reports that its late night raunchy drama “The Black Door” has been cancelled. The adult drama made its TV debut in April and every episode has kept tongues wagging since. This adult drama has defied stereotypes, giving rise to a new era in late night viewing.

In July, “The Black Door” was on the top five of the most watched programmes on the channel with 2 556 437 viewers. Meanwhile, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that “The Black Door” was being cancelled and would not be renewed for a second season. “The Black Door cancelled. Sad news for #TheBlackDoor fans. The e.tv telenovela will not be renewed for another season,” he reported.

Pulling just under 2.6-million viewers peak — with an audience share of 37.4% for its timeslot, the show was not a dud, numbers wise.#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/u1TYcLUq4X — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 31, 2022 “Pulling just under 2.6 million viewers peak — with an audience share of 37.4% for its timeslot, the show was not a dud, numbers wise,” continued the report. e.tv, however, told IOL Entertainment that “all is well with ‘The Black Door’” and they were unaware of any speculation that the show had been cancelled. “The Black Door” is bolstered by a stellar cast, including legendary names such as Linda Sebenzo and well-known faces like Zodwa Wabantu and Mohale Motaung making guest appearances along with other newcomers.

The performances are spellbinding, emotional and provocative, with the power to take you into a world you cannot even begin to imagine, leaving you curious for more. “The Black Door” recently welcomed a new addition to its cast, Mzansi’s favourite bad boy Sthembiso “SK” Khoza. The former “The Queen” actor replaced his brother Abdul Khoza in the show after schedule clashes led to Abdul leaving the production. “The Black Door” airs on e.tv (DStv channel 194) at 9.30pm from Monday to Friday.