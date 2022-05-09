e.tv’s ‘Durban Gen’ cancelled after channel review

Produced by multi-award-winning production house, Stained Glass TV, “Durban Gen” will air its last episode at the end of January 2023.

This was the channel’s first-ever medical drama set in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, the channel confirmed the decommission: “Hospital drama ‘Durban Gen’ will be coming to an end in January 2023. The decision to decommission the daily drama is part of a business strategy which includes the on-going review of the on-air life-cycle of all our shows.

“E.tv continues to look forward to fulfilling its mandate of producing exceptional and relevant local content, and the production has successfully achieved its part of the obligation throughout the past 2 years.”