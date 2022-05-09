e.tv’s ‘Durban Gen’ cancelled after channel review

E.tv’s local medical drama series “Durban Gen” has been cancelled following a channel review.
Produced by multi-award-winning production house, Stained Glass TV, “Durban Gen” will air its last episode at the end of January 2023.
This was the channel’s first-ever medical drama set in KwaZulu-Natal.
In a statement, the channel confirmed the decommission: “Hospital drama ‘Durban Gen’ will be coming to an end in January 2023. The decision to decommission the daily drama is part of a business strategy which includes the on-going review of the on-air life-cycle of all our shows.
“E.tv continues to look forward to fulfilling its mandate of producing exceptional and relevant local content, and the production has successfully achieved its part of the obligation throughout the past 2 years.”
The modern-day story weathered highs and lows since it started airing in October 2021.
On inception it starred Mxolisi "Zulu Boy" Majozi, Bhekisizwe Mahlawe and Lihle Dhlomo among others.
Then, veteran actress Tina Jaxa made her comeback through the show while actor, Cedric Fourie took on the role of a good-looking, confident and skilled surgeon, Dr Mthembu.
Two months later, the show hit its two million viewership milestone by maintaining a storyline that not only fixated audiences on the main character's enthralling love triangle but the many complexities of daily hospital life for the staff of Durban General Hospital.
The show ends in January 2023, its replacement will be communicated in due course.
Catch “Durban Gen“ on e.tv at 6.30pm, weekdays.