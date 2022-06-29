Fan favourite shows ‘Mnakwethu’ and ‘Unefa’ returning for new seasons

Mzansi Magic is bringing back two of its popular reality shows this July: “Mnakwethu” and “Unefa”. “Uthando Nes’thembu” star Musa Mseleku, will be returning as the host of the third season of “Mnakwethu”, which is known to cause a stir on social media.

The show follows men who need Mseleku’s help in requesting their wives to agree to being in a polygamous marriage – to varying degrees of success. Episodes of “Mnakwethu”' are filled with tension and emotions and stories that have viewers engaging on social media. Mseleku guides the men towards fulfilling their aims and also helps women accept what can be considered a shocking request. Mseleku is known to love helping people understand polygamy, he even brought awareness to the matter during his appearance in the second season of “The Real Housewives of Durban”, alongside his third wife Thobile MaKhumalo.

Acclaimed actor Motlatsi Mafatshe is the host of Unefa. The heart-warming “Unefa'' is also returning for a second season. Acclaimed actor Motlatsi Mafatshe hosts the show that reveals to unsuspecting people that they have a secret inheritance. “Unefa” is a feel-good show that provides the audience with warmth, emotion and positivity as they watch people’s lives change for the better, possibly forever. “Mzansi Magic prides itself in commissioning shows that showcase the truth about our cultural norms, struggles and relationships,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

