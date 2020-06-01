Feisty Tshidi makes her come back on 'Generations: The Legacy'

It comes at no surprise that SABC1's "Generations: The Legacy" has had its fair share of ups and downs over the years. With the most recent news being Rapulana Seiphemo, who plays Tau Mogale, leaving the soapie to join "The Queen". According to the shows production unit, Seiphemo will film his final episodes in August and exit the show in October. "Generations" attracts more than 544 000 viewers daily, being the second most watched show on the channel. And in a bid to grow its viewership even further, the show is attempting to resurrect an old storyline with much loved character, Tshidi, played by Letoya Makhene.

The show will also add actress, Tidimalo Sehlako, as guest artist from June 2 who will play Nthabiseng, an Ezweni Communications client.

On Monday, June 1, an angered and tearful Tshidi will make her comeback to reclaim her life.

The storyline follows the one night of passion that turned Tshidi’s life upside down last year in "Generations: The Legacy", where in a moment of weakness, she spent the night with Jack Mabaso and fell pregnant, wreaking havoc in her marriage to Gaddafi (Vuyo Dabula).

Jack couldn’t contain his excitement or more accurately – his obsession. He would finally have an heir. He finally had a chance to leave a real legacy behind through his son, however a scared Tshidi, didn’t want her child to be anything like Jack, so with the help of Sphe and her mother Zondiwe, she made everyone believe that she was dead and fled the country.

Her beloved Gaddafi was devastated and spent months mourning his sweetheart.

Both Tshidi and Gaddafi have made mistakes in their marriage, but one thing is certain – they love each other deeply.

"I’ve missed being in Tshidi’s shoes! The writers have come up with riveting storylines for Tshidi and I am so excited to bring them all to life," said Makhene.

She said it’s great to be back, but she honestly feels like she never left.

"Tshidi has definitely changed. She’s stronger, feistier and even more ambitious. She’s always been power hungry, but now she is taking things to a whole new level," said Makhene.

Now as Tshidi returns to reclaim her life, she has a shocking plan up her sleeve. How will she keep Jack at bay? Where is her son? And can Gaddafi and the rest of her family forgive her for putting them through hell?

* Watch "Generations: The Legacy" on SABC1, weekdays at 8pm.