Fundiswa Zwane exits 'Imbewu'

Despite reports that local actress Fundiswa Zwane, who plays Ka-MaDonsela on e.tv's late prime-time drama "Imbewu" was fired, e.tv remains strong in their statement that both parties had come to an agreement on Zwane's exit. Zwane's last appearance in the current storyline will be on July 29. It has not been confirmed who will take over the reins of this character. Zwane has been a key character on the show since its inception in 2018. In a statement from e.tv Managing Director Marlon Davids, he said Zwane has brilliantly epitomized the role of Ka-Madonsela, a wife whose roots are deeply set in her culture. "The past two years have served as a true testament to who Fundi is, a strong talent in the South African TV industry.

"She has navigated her time at "Imbewu" with unmatched professionalism. We will miss her big personality, dedication to her craft, and sense of adventure. e.tv and the cast and crew of "Imbewu" will always treasure the time spent with Fundi. e.tv wishes Fundi well, in all her future endeavours," said Davids.

Speaking of her time at the SAFTA award winning show, Fundi said that she was proud of what they had put out over the past two year.

“I am proud of what meaningful business and artistic collaboration has been able to achieve over the past 2 years. I echo Marlon’s sentiments, the past 2 years have bred beautiful relationships. It has been a great journey traveled and I, like millions of South Africans, am so excited with what "Imbewu" will continue to achieve through this beautiful story that so many enjoy," said Zwane on her exit.

As the story heads towards a twisted and unexpected climax of cultural revelations, viewers can tune in to "Imbewu" week nights at 9.30pm.