'Giyani: Land of Blood' has fans giddy with excitement as it returns

Fans took to social media to express their excitement at the return of “Giyani: Land of Blood”. The eagerly anticipated second season of the drama opened on SABC2 on Monday, and is being aired three times a week at 9.30pm.

The first season of “Giyani: Land of Blood” was the first-ever scripted Xitsonga drama, and fans had been clamouring for a second season. A recent media release described what viewers can expect from the second season. "This season is filled with high action, forbidden love, a string of murders and secrets that need to remain hidden at all costs!" Jacqui Hlongwane, programme manager at SABC2, said that the second season would build on the success of season one and return with more drama, intrigue and an actioned-packed storyline.

“Not only can viewers look forward to seeing their old favourite characters back on their small screens," she said. "SABC is delighted to announce that the talented and much-loved Rami Chuene joins season 2 of ’Giyani’; life will never be the same again in Giyani for sure." Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon of Tshedza Pictures are behind the production of the drama series. They also shared a few words on the new season.

"Tshedza Pictures is thrilled to revisit the story world of ’Giyani: Land of Blood’ and the amazing characters that viewers fell in love with," they said. “Including new characters, who will capture their hearts as the new season is packed with scandal, drama and dangerous escapades that will entertain and enthral the viewers." Below are a few tweets that saw the show trending on Monday night.