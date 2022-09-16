Halala! LaConco is the new ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ presenter

Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco's TV presenting career is on the rise as she bags another gig. The reality star was recently revealed as the host of one of Mzansi’s most watched shows, "Our Perfect Wedding".

Story continues below Advertisement

The 12th season of “Our Perfect Wedding (OPW),” with LaConco at the helm, kicks off on September 25 on DStv’s Mzansi Magic. The show has previously been presented by several well-known Mzansi female personalities such as Thembisa and Anele Mdoda, Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi, Jessica Nkosi, Brenda Ngxoli and Kayise Ngqula, who won the show’s talent search. LaConco took to her social media platforms to share the good news of her new engagement with the long-running show with a trailer of an interesting upcoming season.

"Ladies and gentlemen grace on duty! 25 September on 161, it’s a date“, she captioned the video on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonkanyiso Conco (@_laconco) Fans were certainly delighted for LaConco and took to social media to share their joy with her. Actress Asavela Mnqithi on Instagram even said that LaConco was the perfect choice, which is something many of her other followers noted.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Oh congratulations baby! This is the perfect perfect choice 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🔥🔥ngiyakuhalalisela🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️❤️," she wrote. The reality TV star became a household name in Mzansi because of her romantic ties with former president Jacob Zuma, with whom she shares a child. However it was her time on "The Real Housewives of Durban" that made her even more popular, with many fans “Googling" her.

Story continues below Advertisement