Hungani Ndlovu has not been fired from 'Scandal!'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

"Scandal!" rubbished claims that Hungani Ndlovu is fired from the popular e.tv show. According to recent reports Ndlovu, who plays Romeo Medupe, was canned from "Scandal!", but the production company dismissed allegations levelled against the company and the star. Setting the record straight the “Scandal!” took to their official Twitter page platform to dispute the allegations. “There’s a published article circulating around that Hungani is leaving the show. As #etvScandal, we’re disputing every allegation stated in the article,” read the statement. The production company also hailed Ndlovu for his “excellent” work principles , “Hungani has not been fired by production. We’re happy with his excellent professionalism and work ethic”

There’s a published article circulating around that Hungani is leaving the show. As #etvScandal, we’re disputing every allegation stated in the article. Hungani has not been fired by production. We’re happy with his excellent professionalism and work ethic. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fvizMbvQE1 — Scandal! (@etvScandal) August 23, 2020

This comes after a Sunday publication reported that the star was booted from the show due to an alleged altercation with a colleague on set, but the production house dismissed "every allegation".

Romeo is a fan favourite and many took to social media to express their relief that Ndlovu is not leaving the show.

On the flip side though, his die-hard fans are still wondering if the star is leaving the show of his own accord.

Below are some of the reaction of Twitter.

“Is he leaving though? Yes/No please, “ commented Ms Tshwanelo.

Is he leaving though? Yes/No please. — Ms Tshwanelo (@Kay_Tshwanelo) August 23, 2020

“So he's not leaving?” asked another fan K Munsele.

So he's not leaving? — kundananji (@KMunsele) August 23, 2020

‘Just keep in mind going forward @etvScandal, Without Romeo, there will be No Scandal, we happy that he's staying, keep it that way…” added Uzanenkosi Mahlangu.

Just keep in mind going forward @etvScandal , Without Romeo there will be No Scandal , we happy that he's staying, keep it that way... — Uzanenkosi Mahlangu (@nkosinathipeter) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the 26-year old actor and dancer bagged his breakthrough role in “Memoir Of An Honest Voice”, which was nominated for 'Best Short Film' at the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2015.

He later joined "Scandal!" and played the troublesome Romeo who won the hearts of many South Africans.