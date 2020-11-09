'Idols SA' hopefuls tackle 'Old School vs New School' to secure a spot in the top 5

The latest “Idols SA” episode was a double dose of entertainment as the top six performed two songs each under the theme “Old School vs New School”. With Bongi eliminated during tonight’s show, the gloves were off for the remaining Idols hopefuls as they continued to impress the judges and enthral the viewers and audience. As the top six took to the stage, Ntokozo set the bar high with both her performances, but while her rendition of Diana Ross’s “Upside Down” did not quite hit the mark. All three judges were impressed with her performance of Toni Braxton’s “As Long As I Live” , with Randall Abrahams saying she is getting better a performer. Unathi Nkayi said she was a dynamic singer, while Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung said she had nailed her second performance. “You were amazing … you deserve to be in the next round,” he said.

Mr Music took to the stage with a Luck Dube classic, “Remember Me” and later sang Aubrey Qwana’s “Ngaqonywa”.

Unathi called him a dynamic singer, while Somizi said he had charm and authenticity. Randall came out with a few words of advice, encouraging him to own the stage so he could reach out to his audiences.

ZanoThando took on songs by SA legend Caiphus Semenya and local group Malaika, both titled “Mmatswale”.

Somizi said the performance was good enough to win him votes, while Randall said he had enjoyed both performances. “I love the man you have become on the show - you deserve to be here,” Unathi said.

Ndoni was next with Hugh Masekela’s “Khawuleza” and Ami Faku’s “Ungowami”.

Randall commended both her appearance and style of singing, while Unathi said she was one in a million and should not be shy to come out strong when she performs.

“Phenomenal performances tonight,” she remarked. Somizi agreed. “Both performances were amazing,” he said.

Brandon performed Tyrese’s “Sweet Lady” and Simmy’s “Ubala”.

Unathi said he had done the first performance justice. “It was beautiful,” she said.

Somizi agreed that the first performance was brilliant, but Randall encouraged him to focus on preparation.

“Every performer in the top six could be in the final,” said, adding that preparation would make the difference.

Zama closed off the show with what Randall said was the performance of the night.

Having earlier sung Brenda Fassie’s “Wedding Day” immediately after the elimination round, the judges pointed out she had allowed the fear of elimination to dampen her performance.

However, they all agreed that she had killed her performance of Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted”.

Somizi said it was exactly what he had expected, while Unathi said she deserved to be in final.

It is now up to the viewers to decide who deserves to be in the top five, so keep on voting to ensure your favourite contestant becomes the last Idol standing in the finale.