’Idols SA’ returns to screens this August for season 16

“Idols SA” is returning for season 16 to your screens this August. This year’s auditions were filmed before lockdown in March in four cities - Pretoria, Durban, Jo’burg and Cape Town. “As we turn 16, your living room will, from this Sunday, transform into front row seats of the biggest entertainment spectacle, enough to make you forget about your lockdown woes. “This is because ’Idols SA’ is back and we are really excited about the show – from the wooden mic, right up to the live shows. “This year’s Idols will be more than just a show,” said executive producer and director of SIC Entertainment, Gavin Wratten.

The return of Mzansi’s most loved talent search show comes after Luyolo Yiba dropped the wooden mic to get the golden ticket, made it past theatre week, past live shows, before he won the hearts of the majority of South Africans to win the grand prize of the 15th edition of the competition.

Luyolo’s talent stood out, so much that he remained standing despite being put on the audition spot by the show’s returning judges.

He survived the nerve-wracking critique of Randall Abrahams, the compliments and tears of Unathi Nkayi. Luyolo even got Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung to blow everyone away with entertaining phrases that viewers have become accustomed to.

All the judges will make their return this season and viewers will once again get to see their favourite stars being invited on to the show as guest judges.

“Mzansi is proud to continue to provide a platform for new stars to be discovered and for talent to be unearthed.

“I am told this year’s Idols, dubbed sweet 16, will be ‘more than just a show’. This should set the stage for our contestants and the show to reach new highs,” said Nomsa Philiso, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

While the show’s production team will take the necessary health precautions to ensure the safety of the contestants is prioritised, all mass auditions were shot before lockdown.

All the requisite health guidelines will be put in place ahead of all the live shows, and the cast and crew will ensure that social distancing, sanitizing of hands and venues with adequate ventilation will be used for this year’s showpiece.

*Catch “Idols SA” on DStv Channel 161 on Sunday, August 02.