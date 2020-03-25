'Imbewu', 'Rhythm City' to stop production during national lockdown

Free-to-air TV channel, e.tv has cancelled the filming of daily soapies and dramas at Sasani Studios, adhering to the president's call for a national lockdown from midnight on Thursday.

The local dramas and soapies including "Scandal!", "Rhythm City" and "Imbewu: The Seed", which brings together the nation for prime time viewing on weeknights, has been brought to a halt due to the announcement from president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

In a statement from e.tv managing director, Marlon Davids, he said that production companies will not be filming during the lockdown, but the shows will continue to air during this time.

It is believed that there are enough episodes filmed to last until working procedures go back to normal - so viewing will not be interrupted.

“All production companies who work on our daily dramas/soaps will not be filming during the national lockdown. However, the shows will continue on-air during this time. e.tv will continue to deliver news and entertainment programming during the nationwide lockdown," said Davids.