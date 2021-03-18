'Isono' celebrates 100th episode

“Isono”, BET Africa’s first original daily drama, celebrates 100 episodes since its launch in September 2020. The suspenseful drama brings to audiences authentic African storytelling from love, betrayal, intrigue, twists and turns of the dual nature of human personalities to revelations of self and shadow behaviour which gets community members asking, “What are you hiding?”. “Isono” viewers across the African continent were introduced to Mother Mary, played by seasoned actress Nthati Moshesh. Mother Mary hides under the façade of the Mother of The Nation sheltering orphans at the House of Grace. You would never connect this powerful community leader to the shadowy crime, illegal adoption operation, murder and drug business in Vosloorus which she runs with her henchmen Gabriel and AB.

The first 100 episodes of “Isono” has played an integral content role in tackling societal issues that resonate strongly with audiences across the continent, from gender-based violence to drug and alcohol abuse as well as mental health issues.

Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International Peer Lead said, “BET Africa is proud to celebrate this significant milestone, the 100th episode of ’Isono’.

Our intent at BET is to take African storytelling and talent to the world.

The daily drama is testament to our commitment to educating global audiences on the richness and nuances of African culture and storytelling.

This is a big thank you to our audiences who have inspired us to bring innovative home-grown content production to life.”

Creator Manchester Mahlogonolo Mahapa said, "The show hitting episode 100 is major milestone and no easy feat to accomplish especially under Covid-19 restrictions.

It has been a real learning curve and also nothing short of amazing.

“We set out to create an authentic daily drama like no other for an African audience and we have seen it land in ways that excites us and shows us that there is an appetite for a gritty show like ’Isono’."