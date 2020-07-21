’Isono’ suspends production due to Covid-19

“Isono” will no longer be launching this July. Co-produced by BET Africa and Clive Morris Productions, the hugely-anticipated telenovela was meant to start airing on weekdays from July 27 at 9.30pm. However, with Covid-19 infections peaking, Clive Morris Productions decided to be proactive and temporarily suspend production to prioritise the safety of their actors and staff. The production house confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday. Due to ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19 in our country, & the fact that we’ve entered a peak phase, we’ve made a decision to temporarily suspend production on the set of ISONO. Cast & crew’s health and safety remain our 1st priority #Isono #IsonoBET #BETAfricaOriginal @BET_Africa pic.twitter.com/ky2TmB8QE2 — Clive Morris Productions (@CMPTVee) July 21, 2020 The who’s who in SA’s entertainment landscape have been signed. The telenovela is helmed by the inimitable Nthati Moshesh as Mary, Bohang Moeko as Gabriel, Senzo Radebe as Abednego, Didintle Khunou as Ester, Tokoll TK Sebothoma as Simon, Anga Makubalo as Makwande and Rami Chuene as Jumima.

Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager for ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said: “Covid-19 has presented our industry with unprecedented challenges.

“We continue to innovate and deliver engaging content that resonates with local audiences.

“In the light of increased uncertainty, we have prioritised the health and safety of cast, crew and all involved in the ’ISONO’ production.

“We are excited to launch BET Africa’s 1st scripted telenovela to market. As viewers will soon discover, it will be worth the wait.”

“Isono” explores the innate duality of human beings. The telenovela follows a dysfunctional family and a heroic son who searches within himself for the strength to stand up against Mary, a matriarch, who is relentless in her pursuit of what she wants.

Celebrated as a “Mother of the Nation”, behind closed doors, Mary has plenty of secrets.

As a result of the temporary production suspension, the #IsonoBET premiere date has been postponed. Brace yourself for the #BETAfricaOriginal coming soon to @dstv channel 129. Re Ya Boya Nou Nou!! pic.twitter.com/QoljTCoPyk — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) July 21, 2020

“Isono” explores various themes from sacrifice, betrayal, brotherhood, tragedy, corruption, family, true love as well as forbidden love, as a deadly sin unravels.

Fans who were sad to see Chuene exit “The Queen” plays an eccentric gossipmonger, who often gets the wrong end of the stick and instigates more drama.

Moshesh is elated to be playing Mary, a role unlike any we’ve seen her take on to date. She’s a ruthless woman of faith, which is a weird paradox.

Another welcome character is Mary’s naive housekeeper (played by Charmaine Mtinta).

“Isono” boasts plenty of intrigue and duplicity. The new premiere date is yet to be confirmed.