'Isono' welcomes a host of new cast members

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

BET Africa’s daily drama, “Isono”, kicked off the new year with amazing new cast additions and storylines. The show recently welcomed actress Mayuri Naidu, who took on the role of “Dr. Fahmieda Rasdien”, a prison doctor who loves her work but knows the prisoners are always trying to take advantage of her kind nature. Naidu is well known for her role as Danny on SABC3’s “High Rollers”. Actress Kayise Ngqula plays Neliswa who comes to House of Grace, together with her husband, looking to adopt a child. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayise Nolufefe Ngqula 🇿🇦 (@kayise_ngqula) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayise Nolufefe Ngqula 🇿🇦 (@kayise_ngqula) The political world welcomed Sobantu Nqayi who plays Nceba, one of Mncedisi’s key rivals in the political race for the MEC spot.

And Sam Modupe plays Minister Garane, one of Mncedisi’s colleagues who tries to impress in his rivalry with Nceba.

This week, the drama and intrigue continue.

Redemption seems like a last cause for Abiola when Gabriel discovers the Makinde family’s deadly secret.

Ayo is forced to handle a troubling situation and blames herself for her mother's actions.

Gabriel discovers the unexpected, he encourages Abiola to listen to Ayo's words and seek help for his wife. In the prison world, Abednego's arrogance puts his life in jeopardy and there's no one to save him.

Mncedisi finds what he was looking for, photos that will allow him to blackmail the enemy.

Lesedi is thrown a curveball and must rethink the plans for the future; Simon has a cause to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Esther tries to keep the Voice of Grace together when she learns that Lesedi is going to be adopted.

“Isono” airs Monday to Thursday at 9.30pm on BET Africa (DStv 129).