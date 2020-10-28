'It’s A Feminist Thing' set to be the 1st unapologetically feminist talk show

“It’s A Feminist Thing” is set to hit small screens this Sunday, November 1, on SABC2. A first of its kind in South Africa, the unapologetically feminist talk-show, is produced by the Soul City Institute for Social Justice (SCI). The 8-part show explores the relationships between women and gives real expression to the ways that women love, support and empower one another. Commenting on the show, SABC2 Programme Manager, Jacqui Hlongwane, said: "I hope 'It’s A Feminist Thing' will go some way to inform and educate South Africans, particularly men, who are the main perpetrators. “Families, friends and the general public also have a responsibility to make this kind of violence totally unacceptable.”

The talk show is inspired by women’s rage and the uprising of young women galvanised into action by the low-grade civil war being waged on the bodies of women, girls and gender-non-conforming people.

The show was catalysed by the feminist revolution that took shape as the #TheTotalShutdown, the #SandtonShutdown, and in the protests of women who took to the streets after a 19-year-old University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was tortured, raped and murdered in a post-office in August 2019.

The show is hosted by Phinah Kodisang, Kgomotso Matsunyane, Thando Gumede and Nyiko Shikwambane, an intergenerational group of fiery intersectional feminists who tackle old and deeply-rooted systems of power that cut across custom, class, culture, politics, and religion.

Veteran broadcaster Matsunyane commented: “There’s nothing quite like it on TV, and we hope that the audience will engage with the issues in a meaningful way that will enable us to find lasting solutions that will make a difference in the ordinary lives of South African women."

She added: “We intend to spark conversations and hope families will watch the show together and take the conversation further in their own homes.”

Catch “It’s A Feminist Thing” from this Sunday on SABC 2 at 6.30 pm.