K.O’s Skhanda World crew set to premiere in new documentary

Skhanda World, which is multi award-winning rapper K.O’s record label, clothing line and lifestyle company, recently announced that it would be premiering its new documentary, ‘Skhanda World: Welcome to the Planet’ on Thursday on MTV Base. The documentary offers a behind the scenes look on the workings of the label during and after the assembling their recent album, ‘Welcome to the Planet’.

Story continues below Advertisment

In a teaser of the documentary shared on their social media platforms, K.O is seen giving the team a pep talk in a large boardroom before the album’s release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKHANDA WORLD (@skhandaworld) “It's different now”, he says. “This is where everyone gets to shine by executing and being on a thousand in every little f****** thing that they do that has to do with this.”

The documentary is directed by Ugandan-South African director Kuda Jemba and produced by production company Chopped & Screwed. Apart from K.O, Skhanda World is made up of diverse artists Roiii, Loki, Just Bheki, DJ Mr X and Ma-E. In the teaser, label managers Tsholo, Themba and Thee Gobbs seem to play a prominent roll behind the scenes. There's also cameos from AKA and Nadia Nakai, who are featured on the album.

Story continues below Advertisment

Skhanda World has been rolling out visuals for several of the singles on the album for the past few months. Most recently, they dropped a video for DJ Mr X's ‘All I Want Is You’ featuring AKA, Tshego, K.O and Roiii. Over the past few weeks, the label has launching its new merch collection with some high-profile merch drop offs to artists such as AKA, Young Stunna, Reece Madlisa, Nadia Nakai and Khuli Chana.