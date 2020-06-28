Kwezi Ndlovu shares her experience of shooting during Covid-19

Kwezi Ndlovu currently stars on the second season of Mzansi Magic's “Housekeepers” and plays Thuli Ngubane. The actress was busy shooting for the new season when the pandemic struck, and production halted. After losing out on the opportunity to audition for many roles, she’s back on set. “It’s been a few weeks that we’re back in set and are trying to keep up with the new rules and regulations. It was introduced to us in a way that made us understand the pandemic and why we need to adjust,” said the former “The Herd” actress. There are many changes that have happened in the working environment for productions, including wearing a mask all day and keeping a two metre distance between cast and crew.

“We now have to carry your own personal items to avoid sharing and spreading of the virus; we sanitize before walking into any department; we have our temperatures checked and are not allowed to touch each other except on set once we have sanitized thoroughly,” she said.



She is also taking precautions by taking her vitamins every morning and night which helps to boost her immune system.

“I’m not scared of being on set, but I have changed in the workplace because of Covid- 19. I no longer touch people or come close to them. I keep my distance and have conversations from a safe distance. I no longer hug and kiss to greet people, instead I wave or greet with my elbow. I also carry my own water bottle to avoid many people touching and sharing it with me,” she said.

Mentally she said the pandemic has not affected the way she works on set.

“I’ve just had to do minor adjustments here and there to accommodate the current situation but mentally, the way I work has not been affected."