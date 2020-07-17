'@Lasizwe Fake It till You Make It' returns for third season

MTV’s hit reality show "@Lasizwe Fake It till You Make It" makes a come back to our screens during one of the most critical times as the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic. The highly anticipated third season, which will feature Lasizwe joined by some familiar and new faces, will premiere on MTV (DStv channel 130) at 9:30 CAT on Monday, 03 August. Viewers can expect to see Lasizwe as they have never seen him before. A newly released promo gives us a glimpse of what to expect when the season premieres on MTV. Lasizwe is back with a bang, opening up to Mac G on his "Podcast & Chill with Mac G" alongside his childhood friend, Ofentse. He later introduces us to his other sister and newest cast member, Shantel Mcunu when he and his brother, Lungile attend a family function that reveals some interesting and complicated family dynamics.

LAsizwe promo from Thando Mashalaba on Vimeo.

This season, the star can be seen dealing with issues from his relationship with his dad, to his relationship with his family as well as his personal state of well being. Season 3 was filmed under the backdrop of a global pandemic and we see Lasizwe and new cast members hold nothing back on how they have been dealing with the new normal.

"We started filming this season at the beginning of March when we started getting these pandemic scares. We quickly had to gather a lot of content to include in season 3. We are all going through a really difficult time but I am looking forward to showing viewers how I have been dealing with the pandemic as well as introduce them to new faces who have supported me during this time," commented Lasizwe.

@LASIZWE_EP01 PROMO_FINAL HI-RES from Lola Shibambo on Vimeo.

This season, we are introduced to Shantel Mcunu, who joins as a new cast member on the show. Shantel has just recently given birth to a baby girl and there is secrecy around who the father is and what her own father knows about her surprise pregnancy. Khanyi Mbau appears as a guest star, as the siblings try to once again reflect on their “daddy” issues. The God Mother of Shantel’s child is actress Natasha Thahane, who also features in the show.

* Catch season 3 of "@Lasizwe Fake It till You Make It" exclusive to MTV (DStv channel 130) at 9:30 CAT on Monday, 03 August.