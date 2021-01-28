Leandie du Randt announced as host of 'Love Island South Africa'

Actress, presenter, entrepreneur and motivational speaker Leandie du Randt will helm the much-awaited season one of “Love Island South Africa”. The international version of the reality love show will premiere a 90-minute episode on M-Net, DStv channel 101 at 8pm, followed by one-hour episodes on weekdays. And for those who just can’t get enough, M-net will screen unseen bits on Sundays. Du Randt, a runner-up in season seven of “Strictly Come Dancing”, said hosting the show has been a privilege. “Hosting ’Love Island South Africa’ is one of the biggest privileges in my life and career so far.

“It has always been on my vision board to host a big show in South Africa and this is the perfect opportunity to see this come to fruition.

“I am also very excited to meet the beautiful contestants in the villa,” Du Randt said.

In the past, Du Randt presented the reality weight-loss programme “Slank”, and was the co-host of the live music programme “Kom ons Jol” on kykNet.

She’s best-known for her acting role as Ivanka Gouws in the kykNet soap, Binnelanders.

She has also worked on “Getroud met Rugby”, “Vlug na Egipte” and “Terug na Egipte”.

“Love Island South Africa” begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa in Cape Town, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and ultimately, relationships.

Every few days the Islanders must couple-up – those who fail to find a partner to couple-up with risk being dumped from the island.

Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly.

Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

The cast of Islanders will be announced at the end of February as they make their way into the villa.