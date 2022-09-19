Lerato Kganyago hosts new marriage intervention show, ‘Forever Maybe’

Get ready for drama, laughter, love, and intrigue as the brand new reality series “Forever Maybe” comes to Mzansi Magic. The show documents couples working through marital crises and viewers get to mingle in couple’s businesses from the comfort of their couches.

Award-winning radio and TV presenter Lerato “LKG” Kganyago is set to host the series alongside psychologist Lindelani Magubane. The show sees four couples whose marriages are on the verge of collapse, move into a house for a month in a last-ditch attempt to stay together and find a healthier path forward or call it quits forever. Kganyago will facilitate the round table discussions and engage the couples in post-mortem conversations after exercises and activities designed to test the individuals and their relationships.

While the couples get cosy in their temporary home, the show allows contact with their trusted family members who will act as their confidants and “have a say” over the couple’s final decision. If the intervention fails, this could spell the end of their marriages. Shirley Adonis, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said viewers love their reality shows

“It’s a genre that resonates strongly with them because the stories are authentic and relatable. “With the addition of ‘Forever Maybe’ to our Sunday slate, we know we are providing infotainment that could also help the viewers at home take the first step towards navigating their own interpersonal relationships in a healthier manner.” The show is set to air on October 16 on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) at 7pm.