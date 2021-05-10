Lethabo 'Lejoy' Mathatho to host new weekly current affairs show 'Leihlo La Sechaba'

Much loved reality show star, Lethabo ’Lejoy’ Mathatho will be delving into hard-hitting topics in her new current affairs show, “Leihlo La Sechaba”.

The multi-talented and flamboyant personality who is well known for her role on “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg”, will host the investigative show that aims to tackle issues related to community development, politics, economics and domestic violence and other human interest topics.

Produced by SABC News, “Leihlo La Sechaba”, means “an eye of the nation“.

Lejoy is not new to hosting, with a 13 year career in radio as well as hosting Mzansi Magic’s reality series, ”Ingane Yam“ - a series that narrated the stories of parents who, after years of procrastination, introduce their children from the past to their spouses and families to help the children get a sense of belonging.

She also hosted “Talk To Me”, a show aimed at tapping into the lives of ordinary South Africans and public figures, getting to know their stories and exploring various ideologies. Lejoy also made an appearance on the SABC1 soapie “Skeem Saam”.

Airing every Monday, today’s episode will boast an exclusive interview with Lesedi FM presenter, Dimakatso Ratselane, who was stabbed by her husband and left for dead.

Next week, May 17, Lejoy exposes the rot at the Mogalakwena municipality once again.

The show is broadcast mainly in Sesotho, Setswana and Sepedi with English subtitles.

“Leihlo La Sechaba” airs every Monday at 8.30pm on SABC2.