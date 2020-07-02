Lindo Sithole to co-host SABC2 parenting show 'Raising Babies 101'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Musician, dancer and influencer, Lindo Sithole took to Twitter recently to announce his most recent TV project. Sithole will be co- presenting SABC2's "Raising Babies 101" - he joins Carol Ofori and Kgomotso Christopher. The tweet read: "Exciting news... I’d like to officially announce that I am the new host of the @SABC2 show titled Raising Babies 101. Starting on the 6th July and will continue playing every Monday’s, Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s at 9am,".

Exciting news. I’d like to officially announce that I am the new host of the @SABC2 show titled Raising Babies 101. Starting on the 6th July and will continue playing every Monday’s, Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s at 9am. 🚨🚨🚀🕯🕯 pic.twitter.com/qwHgz72YD9 — uDaddy ka Valdo 🇿🇦 (@Lindough_RSA) July 2, 2020

Sithole is no stranger when it comes to parenting. And is known for posting pictures and videos with his son, Valdo on Instagram.

In season 1, the show became an important platform in which new and expectant parents and caregivers were given the opportunity to learn, converse and share experiences when it comes to raising children.

Now, after a wildly successful debut season, the series is back for an exciting second season.

Premiering on SABC2 on Monday, July 6 at 9am the show will also see seasoned radio presenter and television host Carol Ofori and award winning South African A-list actor Kgomotso Christopher.

Viewers can catch the show three times a week and it will offer an even more depth and knowledge than ever before.

Speaking on being back for season 2, Ofori said that the second season of "Raising Babies 101" will be full of surprises and promises viewers the best tips and tricks to help navigate the often-daunting task of raising babies.

“We have worked really hard this season to bring you exceptional content and I can’t wait to create some interesting conversations in the weeks and months to come," she said.

Catch "Raising Babies 101" every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on SABC2 at 9am.