'Live Amp' cancelled after more than a decade

For more than a decade, SABC1’s primetime music show “Live Amp” has been a viewer favourite, but the channel has decided to cancel the show after 25 seasons. The final season will start on Friday, July 9 at 7.30pm under the theme “The Last Dance”, as it bids farewell to its loyal viewers and fans after more than decade on screens.

This weekly music show has been the prime destination for Mzansi's latest hits, the storyboard popular music culture and the party starter meeting point for millions of viewers over the years. Presented by DJ Speedsta and DJ Lamiez, with cameos and surprise guest appearances “Live Amp: The Last Dance” will have reminiscent elements; throwing back to some of the most iconic and influential moments from the show, celebrating the musical evolution and taking viewers down memory lane. Sane Zondi, SABC1 Programmes Manager said the show has grown to become synonymous with youth Friday night rituals from more than a decade.

“With season 25 being earmarked as the final season of this flagship title, the series content plan has been devised to be reflective and celebratory of iconic moments and success achieved by the show from a talent development, socio-cultural contribution, creative innovation, and all-round leading music TV show brand in Mzansi,” Zondi said. She said the best, most memorable and unique content moments will be reinterpreted for the audiences combined with newly curated music performances. “You can’t afford to miss out on a single episode of ’Live Amp’ this season. This is set to be one of the biggest seasons and ode to pop culture in Mzansi,“ Zondi said.