LOOK: Fresh drama and new faces as Zinzi Nsele and Rorisang Mohapi join season 2 of ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’

In July 2023, there were murmurs that the first Mzansi Magic telenovela filmed entirely in the Eastern Cape, ‘Gqeberha: The Empire,’ wouldn’t get a second season. The much-anticipated second season of ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ is coming to your screens from January 15, and it's bringing new drama, new twists and new characters.

Viewers are going to be introduced to a duo they never knew they needed this upcoming season as Zinzi Nsele (previously seen in ‘Gomora’) as Vuyokazi and Rorisang Mohapi as Lulama join the ensemble. The new season dives deeper into the themes of family, power, and redemption, with complicated storylines that reveal the layers of each character and their relationships within the turbulent world of Gqeberha. Vuyokazi and Lulama play pivotal roles this upcoming season. Vuyokazi, Stokkie's aunt, is introduced as a moral compass and a junior police officer actively engaged in community policing.

Zinzi Nsele joins season 2 of 'Gqeberha: The Empire' as Vuyokazi. Picture: Supplied She becomes a key figure in investigating the Mxenge family's involvement in crimes and tries to bring down their empire.

Lulama, Vuyokazi's daughter, brings a dramatic twist to the plot with her manipulative nature and obsession with Thulani, leading to intense and dark turns in the storyline. Rorisang Mohapi joing season 2 of 'Gqeberha: The Empire' as Lulama. Picture: Supplied

Season two marks a big change in the storyline, following the dramatic conclusion of the first season. With the Mxenge family patriarch, Luzuko, out of the picture, his brother Hlumelo steps up to fill the void.

Bongile Mantsai as Hlumelo in ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’. Picture: Supplied His unique approach to balancing family and business affairs will keep viewers watching, as new characters find their way into the heart of the empire, shaking things up like never before. "We are beyond excited for Mzansi Magic viewers to experience the second season of ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’.