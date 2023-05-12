LOOK: ‘MTV Shuga Down South’ is back with fresh faces for a third season

The new cast for “MTV Shuga Down South 3” has been revealed and it also features familiar faces, including Ayanda Makayi who plays the controversial character Sol, and Dee Rasedile, who plays Thuli. Seasoned actors Nimrod Nkosi (plays Blessing), Seiphemo Motswiri (plays Robert Mosimane), Thuli Thabethe (plays Nomazizi Mkhize), Josias Moleele (plays Coach Sono), Lerato Mvelase (plays Mam' Grace) and Leera Mthethwa (plays Nurse Keitu) also join the series for the third season.

“We’re excited to introduce the new cast for ‘MTV Shuga Down South 3’,” said Tshireletso Yvonne Diogo, Country Director of MTV Staying Alive Foundation. “Their talent and passion for storytelling brings fresh energy to the multi-award-winning TV series that addresses important social issues experienced by young Africans as they navigate their way through adolescence and young adulthood.” Below is a quick introduction to the new cast:

Zazi Kunene as Nono (Lady Groove), a bubbly, up-and-coming Amapiano DJ on the rise, who seems to stop at nothing to become the next best thing in Mzansi. Ziya Xulu as Warona, a shy, queer teenager who loves music and is a good dancer struggling with weight issues and the death of a close friend. Tyson Mathonsi as Sandile (Snacks), a rich-kid hustler and manipulative flirt.

Ayakha Ntunja as Thembi, a feisty attention-seeking go-getter who is the star of her school’s drum majorette team and a popular girl who finds herself growing up much faster than expected. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Shuga Down South (@mtvshugadownsouth) Ayanda Nzimande as Kedibone, a young queer girl who is very loving and supportive of those around her. Lobisa Tsatsi as Azania, a young woman who is living with HIV, and is on a mission to document positive social media content to break the stereotypes around it.

She’s also attempting to build a life and family with her HIV-negative high school sweetheart Victor. Alex Aduka as Victor, a hardworking good guy with a big heart. Living in the inner city of Johannesburg as a foreign national presents its fair share of challenges for Victor as he battles a 2-year unemployment spell. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Shuga Down South (@mtvshugadownsouth) Palesa Mothopi as Vuvu, a quick-witted teen who hides her sense of displacement and the general feeling of lack of belonging by bullying and humiliating her peers who are all petrified of her.