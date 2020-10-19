LOOK: Mzansi votes for their most devious telenovela divas

DStv’s recent social media poll revealed who Mzansi’s most love to hate female telenovela characters are. From “Gomora’s” Thati Ndaba to Harriet Khoza from “The Queen”, here are the top five devious divas. Sindi Dlathu’s role as Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana on “The River” took the number one spot with 59% of all votes. Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe Dlamini-Dikana on “The River”. Picture: Supplied No one gets the best of Lindiwe and gets away with it. The enigmatic mining magnate of Khanyisa Diamond Mine buries secrets with the same single-mindedness she uses to bury bodies.

Lindiwe has been through hell and back, which is probably why her evil knows no bounds.

Her devotion to her husband rivals that of Brooke Logan, even managing to rekindle their romance after he kicks her out of their home.

With a track record of lies, manipulation and murder, the fact that she tried to kill her biological daughter doesn’t even surprise us.

Catch “The River”, weekdays on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 7pm.

Connie Ferguson’s role as Harriet Khoza in “The Queen” puts her in second place with 28.8% of the votes.

Connie Ferguson as Harriet Khoza in “The Queen”. Picture: Supplied

A doting wife and shrewd businesswoman, Harriet Khoza is not about to let her crown slip easily. Having learnt to survive and fend for herself from an early age, she can be vicious even while feigning compassion.

With a chest full of secrets, including killing her hubby, her calculated and composed nature ensures her reign will last for a long time to come.

Tune in to “The Queen”, weekdays on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) at 9pm.

In third place with 8.5% of votes is Katlego Danke for her character, Thathi Ndaba.

Katlego Danke as Thathi Ndaba in “Gomora”. Picture: Supplied

Like every other Queen Bee, Thathi Ndaba’s Christian Louboutin shoes are soiled in tragedy, corruption and deceit.

After ditching her true love for money and the bright lights of Sandton, she’s hit by a series of unfortunate events that see her crashing back to earth – and Alexandra township, her former home.

Nothing will hold her down until she’s back on top, living her socialite dream life.

A plotter and planner, she’s cunningly waiting for the right time to exact sweet revenge on those who made her fall from grace.

Watch “Gomora”, weekdays on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) at 7.30pm.

In fourth place with 5.7% of votes is Denise Newman’s character Bridgette October In “Suidooster”.

Denise Newman’ as Bridgette October In “Suidooster”. Picture: Supplied

Bridgette October has her eye on the pulse of everything that happens at her Suidooster Sentrum in Ruiterbosch.

This gives her the ideal vantage point to scheme against her neighbours or drive her sister out of town.

While she’s not one to get her hands dirty, her treasure trove of secrets and ingenious plans provides her with the upper hand every time.

Catch “Suidooster”, weekdays on kykNET (DStv Channel 144) and kykNET&kie (DStv Channel 145) at 6.30pm.

Other fan favourite characters are:

Thembi Nyandeni who plays the character of Mkabayi Zungu in “Isibaya”.

Thembi Nyandeni as Mkabayi Zungu in “Isibaya”. Picture: Supplied

“An eye for an eye” – that’s the life motto of Mkabayi Zungu, “Isibaya’s” tough-talking, AK47-wielding aunty.

Although she has no kids of her own, Mkabayi believes in family, tradition and business – and beware anyone that tries to mess with hers.

After being forced into a high-profile public and political involvement with the taxi business, she showed just what she was made of by slinging her gun alongside the men in her community during a street fight.

Watch “Isibaya” on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) at 8.30pm.

And lastly, Mary-anne Barlow who plays Felicity Price on M-Net’s newest telenovela “Legacy”.

Mary-Anne Barlow as Felicity Price on “Legacy”. Picture: Supplied

Felicity Price is a rose pruning devil in red-bottomed heels.

Felicity is too ambitious for her own good and that ambition has turned into murderous intent.

Having been groomed to take over her father's company, Felicity is livid when she finds out the position of CEO will be given to her stepmother and does everything in her power to claw her way to the top job.

Her shocking antics have viewers cringing on their couches.

Watch “Legacy” on M-Net (DStv channel 101) at 7pm.