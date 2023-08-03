LOOK: Sisanda Henna, Shamilla Miller and Masasa Mbangeni star in upcoming M-Net crime thriller ‘Devil’s Peak’

M-Net has released the first look at the upcoming five-episode crime thriller ‘Devil’s Peak’ based on the best-selling 2004 novel by world-renowned South African writer Deon Meyer. Meyer has established himself as a major international author. His books have been translated into over 20 languages and won several literary prizes, locally and abroad.

The images show some of the lead characters in action, including local talent Hilton Pelser, who plays Detective Benny Griessel. Griessel is tasked with tracking down a vigilante killer whose crimes are capturing the imagination of the city.

First look at M-Net’s upcoming crime thriller. Picture: Supplied As he gets closer to his mark, he finds himself drawn into a dark and dangerous world where nothing is what it seems. ‘Devil’s Peak’ was the first novel in which Griessel became a protagonist, and now, it’s his debut on the box. Exciting stuff!” shared Meyer.

The crime thriller is filled with a South African cast with both celebrated names and bright up-and-coming stars, some of whom have featured in M-Net’s most lauded productions. This includes Pelser, Sisanda Henna, Tarryn Wyngaard, Shamilla Miller and Masasa Mbangeni.

Masasa Mbangeni in the first look of M-Net’s upcoming crime thriller “Devils Peak”. Picture: Supplied. ‘Devil’s Peak’ is produced by Lookout Point and Expanded Media Productions in association with MultiChoice Studios and BBC Studios Distribution. BBC Studios, who own Lookout Point, will also distribute the series internationally.

“M-Net is proud to bring our viewers a first-class global production with deep local roots,” said M-Net Director for Premium Channels, Waldimar Pelser. ‘Devil’s Peak’ shows the extraordinarily beautiful city of Cape Town with and without its mask. It’s the tale of iconic detective Griessel’s struggle against external and internal demons to find justice for others and redemption for himself.

First look at M-Net’s upcoming crime thriller “Devil’s Peak”. Picture: Supplied “It’s also the story of a father willing to do anything to avenge the death of his young son. Not all deaths, the story suggests, are mourned equally. We hope ‘Devil’s Peak’ will be a story from which it is impossible to look away,” added Waldimar.