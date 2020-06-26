LOOK: The first issue of our Digital TV Magazine is out

It was an exciting week as IOL Entertainment launched the first issue of our Digital TV Magazine. At a time when many media houses are closed, this was a big deal. And we are most proud of the magazine. This edition focuses on Youth Month and we pay homage to the noisemakers in TV and the various streaming platforms. Let’s be honest, there’s an abundance of up-and-coming faces in the industry, which is encouraging for the future of the industry. In fact, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed "Blood & Water" has newcomers anchoring the homegrown series, which has been given the green light for a second season. Naturally, this news has left the actors pretty chuffed, as they should be with their performance praised around the globe.

We interviewed supporting leads, Dillon Windvogel and Arno Greeff, to gauge their views on the topic and how it relates to their career. As much as they got to work with seasoned names that added gravitas to the series, they held their own against these giants.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 has also had a huge knock-on effect on the entertainment industry. With production on most shows resuming, several young actors, who are set to make their mark in the industry, provided insight into the new way of shooting.

The edition includes exclusive interviews with Bex Taylor-Klaus for "Deputy" on Universal TV and Fiona Shaw, who plays Carolyn Martens in "Killing Eve" on Fox. Shaw hinted what fans can expect in the second season.

Readers get to meet a new kid on the block as well as the 6 hottest young faces on TV.

Transformation is slow in the industry but "The Bachelor" finally gets its first black lead. Progress.

To avoid FOMO, the team rate the shows everyone is smitten with.

We hope you enjoy this edition of the TV Magazine and would love to hear from you!