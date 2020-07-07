M-Net acquires much-loved British soaps and dramas

M-Net 101 is expanding their TV line up to accommodate their recently acquired British series. Added to the channel's day time slate are best -loved British game shows, soapies and dramas like "The Chase", "Coronation Street", "Emmerdale" and the unique war saga "World on Fire". These shows will be available on DStv Premium’s flagship channel, M-Net 101 or M-Net City, which is also available to DStv Compact Plus and Compact viewers. More good news is that "Love Island" season 6, filmed in Cape Town, will create a big buzz across Africa soon, from the first week in August. “Our hand-picked selection of the best of the best British reality shows have been audience favourites for many years. We’ve learnt that the viewers of our M-Net’s general entertainment channels are global citizens who enjoy a variety of stories from different countries and cultures.

"Adding a wider selection of British genres will not only enable us to bring more fresh content to African shores but also spice up some of our day-time schedules," said Jan du Plessis, Director: M-Net Channels.

According to Du Plessis, the M-Net Channels will continue to build on their British offering in future, while also acquiring the crème de la crème of European series.

“These international productions will complement our existing first-rate schedules," said du Plessis.

Why M-Net’s newly-acquired British shows will be right up your alley:

"The Chase" S13

Contestants can run, but never hide: a professional quizzer, a “Chaser”, is coming after them to block their path to heaps of cash. The stakes are high, so emotions are pushed to the brink in the lead-up to an epic David-and-Goliath showdown. Host Bradley Walsh masterfully defuses the tension with wit and charm. Oh, and he loves teasing the Chasers!

"Love Island" S6

A bunch of the hottest singles imaginable create steamy television as they take up challenges and swap partners. Their mission? To find the perfect match and reap a stash of cash. The sixth season of "Love Island UK" was filmed under sunny South African skies in a villa in the ultra-posh suburb of Constantia, Cape Town. This is the first season with Laura Whitmore as the presenter.

"Coronation Street"

The world’s longest-running soap has been going strong for 60 years. The cobbled streets around the Rovers return and the people who have walked down this path are an indelible part of British culture. Over the years, "Coronation Street", or “Corrie” as it’s affectionately called, has won various awards for its compelling, down-to-earth storylines and characters. M-Net City will screen the latest Coronation episodes.

"Emmerdale"

This British soap is set in a fictional village where the tight-knit community faces all kinds of ups and downs. The series, which often includes spectacular scenes, has featured strongly at BAFTA Awards over the years, and key storylines have drawn more than R10 million viewers. The most recent episodes will be on M-Net City later this year.

"World on Fire" S1

"World on Fire" is a seven-part masterpiece about ordinary people’s responses to traumatic, life-changing events. Set during World War II, the show tells interwoven stories that stretch across Europe, in milieus that have not often been depicted in war-time sagas. Written by Peter Bowker, it featuring brilliant actors such as Helen Hunt and Sean Bean, has been renewed for a second season.