M-Net launches two new channels, ‘Magic Showcase’ and ‘CineMagic’

M-Net is adding two brand new channels to its roster, Magic Showcase and CineMagic, which is an exciting win for subscribers on the DStv EasyView package in South Africa. With analogue on its way out, now’s the perfect time to switch to digital – and DStv continues to make it even easier for consumers to do so.

Story continues below Advertisement

Magic Showcase launches on October 31 and is an 18-hour channel with content showing the best of MultiChoice’s locally-produced series, specials and documentaries – all new to EasyView subscribers. It will be easier than ever for viewers to enjoy the group’s award-winning content, tiered down from DStv premium channels. Magic Showcase features shows across different genres: subscribers can expect an artful mix of drama, lifestyle and reality, kids’ programmes, music specials and stand-up comedy.

Some of the shows on the channel include the viewer favourite “Our Perfect Wedding'', reality TV modern classic “Being Bonang”, and the award-winning telenovela “Legacy”. Showcasing the best in locally made African films as well as international independent titles, CineMagic a 12-hour movie channel will launch on November 14. CineMagic is a celebration of storytelling and the common narrative threads that bind us from all parts of the world.

Story continues below Advertisement

Similarly to Magic Showcase, content on CineMagic will be in various languages (and hard-coded subtitles for films not in English) and across several genres. The channel’s viewing is family friendly, offering uninterrupted top notch entertainment for households. All featured films are new to the EasyView package. Both channels will be available exclusively on the DStv EasyView package in South Africa and on the DStv Access and Lite packages in the SADC regions.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As MultiChoice Group, we are committed to giving our subscribers on varying packages the best content there is to offer. “We are proud to grow the EasyView content slate, allowing our subscribers on this package to enjoy award-winning and top tier local shows and movies from across the continent. “It’s all about giving our audience the best value for their money, and we are committed to continuously increasing what each DStv package has on show,” says Nomsa Philiso, CEO: General Entertainment.

Director of M-Net Channels, Jan Du Plessis, adds: “The addition of two new M-Net channels to the EasyView package only further enhances the subscriber viewing experience. “We’ve used the M-Net model in conceptualising and branding the channels – the look and feel are inspired by the ‘mother brand’, Novela Magic. “We trust that viewers will be pleased with the channels and their offerings once they go live.”