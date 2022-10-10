Maps Maponyane is back on the small screen to host ‘Mzansi Icons’

Media personality Maps Maponyane is back on Mzansi screens as the host of Mzansi Magic’s new show aimed at celebrating icons. On “Mzansi Icons” various industry legends will have a conversation with Maponyane about the lessons behind their successful careers with viewers.

Guests include kwaito icon and businessman Kabelo Mabalane, sports executive Jessica Motaung, musician and entrepreneur Khuli Chana and marketing doyen Zibusiso Mkhwanazi. Maponyane, during his time away, has been keeping busy by travelling. Earlier this year he went to Iceland “in search of water untouched by man”. He has also been working behind the scenes: he executive produced the Akin Omotoso-directed film “Courting Anathi” along with Terry Pheto.

“Mzansi Icons” sees super successful personalities and icons in their fields enjoy an unadulterated interview to discuss what makes them tick and what it took to get where they are now. Viewers can expect stories of success, fighting against the odds, victory, overcoming adversity, struggling with success, and the reward that comes with it. “South Africans love their media personalities, and the opportunity to get to know them – in their own words – is one we know audiences will enjoy,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

