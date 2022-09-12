Minnie Dlamini and Lungile Radu’s show ‘Homeground’ ends after four seasons

Monday, September 12 will be the last time viewers get to see Minnie Dlamini and Lungile Radu presenting Mzansi Magic’s show “Homeground” as the show will be coming to an end. For five years, Dlamini has been serving some serious leg action on the sports and entertainment show. The media personality shared with her followers news that her show would be coming to an end on her Instagram account.

Dlamini shared images of her look for the last episode of “Homeground” and, of course, she will be serving legs, as per usual. “This week’s look on #Homeground 😍 After 5 years our show is coming to an end,” she wrote. Her supporters were most certainly sad to hear the news. @baby_gsa couldn’t contain her emotions and commented with crying emojis as they shared their disbelief. Others chose to focus on the positive as @bmkekana commented: “What a great ride Minnie!🙌❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) Mzansi Magic in a statement to IOL Entertainment confirmed that the show was coming to an end after four seasons. “After four successful seasons on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), ‘Homeground’ will come to an end with its final episode airing Monday, 12 September 2022,” said M-Net.

“Hosted by Minnie Dlamini and Lungile Radu, the lifestyle-meets-sports show took viewers through the most thrilling sports highlights and in-depth celebrity interviews from Mzansi’s finest. M-Net would like to thank every guest that has been part of the show, including the show presenters and production crew behind the scenes.” The channel explained the reasoning behind the show being cancelled. “M-Net Local Entertainment Channels conducts ongoing viewership and landscape reviews to ensure channels remain competitive and attuned to changing consumer viewership preferences.” New content is expected to be announced in due course by the channel.