Bonang Matheba with some of the Miss SA 2019 Finalists.

Clear your schedule because a bevy of beautiful woman will grace M-Net (DStv 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) on Women's Day (August 9) at 5pm in the widely popular Miss South Africa pageant. Local media personality Bonang Matheba, will once again be hosting the live Miss South Africa pageant, with supporting presenters, Liesl Laurie (Miss South Africa 2015) and Zavion Kotze ("The Wedding Bashers") at Time Square Sun Arena at Menlyn Maine in Pretoria.

Matheba recently launched her MCC (Méthode Cap Classique) range House of BNG Brut and Brut Rosé which will also be the official Miss South Africa celebration sponsor this year.

The trendsetting TV and radio star, author and philanthropist said she is delighted to be hosting the 2019 event.

“I feel very honoured to be part of this two-hour spectacular particularly as it is taking place on Women’s Day,” she said.

A line-up of artists including Sho Madjozi, Amanda Black, Nasty C, Jesse Clegg and Rowlene will be among those rocking the stage.

This year will also see some of the country’s best fashion designers dressing the Top 16 finalists in one of the most spectacular and fashion-forward pageants ever produced.

They include first-time Miss South Africa designers Palesa Mokubung – the first African designer to collaborate with the giant retail company H&M and Taibo Bacar, who has showcased his designs in a number of fashion weeks internationally including Milan, Lisbon and Brazil.



Anél Botha of Anél Botha Couture who has dressed both Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Refilwe Mthimunye at the Miss Universe pageants will return, along with Orapeleng Modutle, who has been called a “designer to the stars” and Cape Town-based Warrick Gautier.



Other designers include Galluzzi e Gini, Lebogang Kekana and Lloyd Kandlin and his team.

There is close to R3 million in prize money and sponsorships for this year’s glittering Miss South Africa pageant, with the winner walking away with R1 million in cash as well as other fabulous prizes. The runner-up will take home R250 000 in cash, and all 16 finalists receive R25 000.

Tickets for this year’s pageant are already on sale at Computicket.