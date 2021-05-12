Miss Universe pageant to air on 1Magic

South African beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi will give up her 2019 Miss Universe crown to her successor on May 16 as the pageant continues after being postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans are invited to watch the grand affair on DStv.

1Magic (DStv channel 103) announced that the channel will be officially airing the “Miss Universe Pageant” on Monday, May 17 from 2am to 5am.

The show will be hosted by Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo.

Lopez last served as host during Miss Universe 2007 while Culpo was crowned Miss Universe 2012.

Contestants from 74 countries and territories – including South Africa’s very own Natasha Joubert will compete for the Miss Universe title at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi will crown her successor at the end of the event.

South Africa is hoping for a back-to-back win. Demi-Leigh Tebow (formerly, Nel-Peters) and former Miss Universe 2017 will serve as an expert analyst along with Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst.

Kryst was a contestant at the pageant, but featured in the Top 10.

On Instagram she announced the news to her fans. She wrote: “Here we go . . . again!

“The last time the Miss Universe competition was held, I strutted on stage as a contestant, placing in the top ten as Miss USA.

“I’m back again for another round, this time as a correspondent next to analysts @demitebow and @paulinavegadiep!!

“Can’t wait for the glitz, glamour, and pageantry (pun intended), plus a little Florida sunshine. Counting down to Sunday!! Want to guess what I’m wearing for the big day? 👀”.

Tunzi was excited and quickly commented: “Can't wait to see you OMG😭😭😭”.

American rapper Pitbull will perform at the show.

Catch “The Miss Universe Pageant” on 1Magic (DStv Channel 103) on Monday, May 17 at 2am.