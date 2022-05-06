Moshe Ndiki among the new cast additions in season 3 of ‘Gomora’

Season three of “Gomora” will see the addition of five new faces to the multi-award-winning telenovela. Moshe Ndiki jokingly visited the set of “Gomora” a while back and had some fun with the cast. Little did we all know that he would actually be joining the popular Mzansi Magic series.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ndiki joins the series as a new teacher Andile Faku at Gomora High. The new teacher has fallen on hard times due to gambling ruining his life. He lost his lavish Sandton life and cushy private school job because of it. While he may think his new gig is beneath him, his humour makes him hard to dislike. Viewers will get to meet Moshe in episode 25, airing on May 20. There's a new principal at Gomora High now that beloved Mr Dlamini is behind bars. Fezile Makhanya joins the cast as Nkosinathi Cele, Gomora High’s new charming principal who clashes with parents.

The new principal is trapped in an unhappy marriage, and he soon meets the woman he knows he should have married. And she recently became single. The new principal only makes his debut in June, so viewers will have to wait a bit until then. Viewers have already been introduced to narcissist Duncan Leballo, played by Aubrey Makola, who has a thing for young girls. The serious and suave wealthy record executive made his debut on the first episode of season three catching Sbongile's eye.

Story continues below Advertisment

In episode 16, airing on May 16, Bra Mike’s son, Mike Junior (aka June-July, played by Tiisetso Thoka), is introduced and is here to make sure Sonto doesn’t enjoy life since killing his father. Episode 17 introduces Nolo Makinta (played by Jessica Sithole), a failed slay queen traumatised by all the things rich men have put her through. Naturally, her disdain for men draws her to another wounded woman – Thathi. Will their new relationship lead them further into darkness?

Story continues below Advertisment