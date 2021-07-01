MTV launches African version of 'Ghosted: Love Gone Missing'

MTV Africa has launched an African version of the US reality show Ghosted: Love Gone Missing. TV personality Shamiso Mosaka and actor Oros Mampofu will be hosting the show that will explore the phenomena of “Ghosting”, the practise of suddenly ending a personal relationship with someone without explanation, withdrawing from all communication.

Mosaka, a member of the MTV Base Culture Squad said she is honoured to be part of the show. “Being part of the Culture Squad has been a great experience, and being the first host for Ghosted in Africa is the cherry on top. “I can’t wait to see what’s next for me in this industry, I’m feeling very blessed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mampofu said viewers of the show can expect to get to know more about him. He said: “I'm very grateful for not only for landing Ghosted, but I'm grateful for what I have in my life. “I think you can expect more of me than the character. You will find out who I am, where my views stand, and a lot of character traits because I am being myself.”