Mulisa Mudau bags SABC1 fitness show ’Squad Goals’
“Real Goboza” field presenter and SABC2’s “Muvhango” actress, Mulisa Mudau, has bagged a new television gig.
She will be hosting SABC1’s new lifestyle show, “Squad Goals” - a show which sees 15 contestants embark on a lifestyle change.
The grateful actress took to Instagram to share the news of her success.
She wrote: “My journey in the industry has been a good one, but I must say that it's not always been easy, but every journey travelled (good or bad) prepares you for your NEXT. It's still so surreal that a girl from Venda (Vondwe) , Sasolburg (Zamdela) has her own TV show 😭😭When GOD shows up he shows off 🙏🏽🙏🏽, if you don't believe that dreams come true may my life be a testament to you that God is a man of his word 🤞🏾🤞🏾 To @ziphozonice and @zandilie thank you for trusting me with such a show ❤and last but not least @mzansi_fosho you have always spearheaded making stars and I am thoroughly blessed to be apart of that tribe.I cannot wait for South Africa to see this masterpiece ☝🏽☝🏽 My name is Mulisa Mudau , here in my lane living my dream🚀❤️ I AM YOUR HOST @squad_goals_sabc1”.
The fitness competition follows the contestants made up of five squads, an overweight, a middleweight, and an underweight contestant on their journey of reaching a milestone or individual goal that will ultimately transform their bodies, leading to a healthier lifestyle - with the help of certified fitness trainers, an in-house doctor and a nutritionist of course.
The teams are diverse in different body sizes. Each team has an underweight member with the goal to gain weight, a member who wants to shape and muscle up and an obese member who wants to lose weight.
Fitness trainers will assist the teams to compete with each other at weekly gruelling obstacle courses in an effort to help their squad win and avoid elimination.
Fitness trainers on the show are Sifiso Msane, Mapule Ndhlovu aka Queen Fitnass, Xolisani "Nomeva” Ndongeni, Zanie Msibi, Lerato Letlhake, and Vusi Hlabangwana aka Black Vreka with Dr Fezile Mkhize as the resident house doctor and Zinhle Masango a nutritionist and dietician guiding the contestants to a healthier lifestyle.
The team's success is measured on progress based on their transformation journey.
Catch “Squad Goals” on Thursdays at 9pm from January 6 on SABC1.