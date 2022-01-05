Mulisa Mudau bags SABC1 fitness show ’Squad Goals’

The grateful actress took to Instagram to share the news of her success.

She wrote: “My journey in the industry has been a good one, but I must say that it's not always been easy, but every journey travelled (good or bad) prepares you for your NEXT. It's still so surreal that a girl from Venda (Vondwe) , Sasolburg (Zamdela) has her own TV show 😭😭When GOD shows up he shows off 🙏🏽🙏🏽, if you don't believe that dreams come true may my life be a testament to you that God is a man of his word 🤞🏾🤞🏾 To @ziphozonice and @zandilie thank you for trusting me with such a show ❤and last but not least @mzansi_fosho you have always spearheaded making stars and I am thoroughly blessed to be apart of that tribe.I cannot wait for South Africa to see this masterpiece ☝🏽☝🏽 My name is Mulisa Mudau , here in my lane living my dream🚀❤️ I AM YOUR HOST @squad_goals_sabc1”.

The fitness competition follows the contestants made up of five squads, an overweight, a middleweight, and an underweight contestant on their journey of reaching a milestone or individual goal that will ultimately transform their bodies, leading to a healthier lifestyle - with the help of certified fitness trainers, an in-house doctor and a nutritionist of course.