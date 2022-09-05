MultiChoice Group dominated at the 16th Saftas with 54 wins

The 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) were held on Saturday night in yet another virtual show. Ahead of the beginning of the official awards show, and indeed during the show, media personality Lasizwe was the talk of social media with his striking look.

Story continues below Advertisement

@AYESwirie wrote: "Ladies and Gents please put your hands together for our swirie @lasizwe, the IT gurl of the night," shared @AYESwirie. "He brought the whole vibe to the #SAFTAs red carpet rocking a flawless wig, a unique suit and those gorgeous black heels. Looking like Zulu Royalty 🔥👌🏽" Ladies and Gents please put your hands together for our swirie @lasizwe, the IT gurl of the night.

He brought the whole vibe to the #SAFTAs red carpet rocking a flawless wig, a unique suit and those gorgeous black heels. Looking like Zulu Royalty 🔥👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/7TtB7IxDav — ∆¥E (Nomatriquency Era) 😪 (@AYESwirie) September 4, 2022 Themed “Frame the Future”, this year's main awards show was hosted by broadcast personality Khutso Theledi, comedian and TV personality Mpho Popps and actor and TV presenter Ryle De Morny.

Lasizwe’s outfit was the talk of the Saftas. Picture: Supplied When Saturday's broadcast eventually got underway it was the MultiChoice Group who dominated proceedings with a total of 54 awards across both the Craft Show, which was held on Friday and streamed on the Saftas YouTube page, and Saturday's main event, which aired on Mzansi Magic and S3. These wins were across various categories such as Best TV Soap for kykNET’s “Suidooster,” Best Telenovela for Mzansi Magic’s “DiepCity”, Best Achievement In Directing - TV Soap for “Binnelanders” and Best Achievement In Scriptwriting - Telenovela for “Legacy”. The broadcast giant’s streaming platform, Showmax, earned 17 wins from shows such as “Tali’s Baby Diary”, the much-loved popular telenovela “The Wife” and drama “Dam”.

Story continues below Advertisement

The SABC on the other hand achieved nine wins, including wins for SABC 2’s hit reality show “Taste Masters SA”, which won ”Best Competition Reality Show, while SABC 1’s “The Braai Show with Cassper” received Best Variety Show. Popular streaming platform Netflix walked away with 7 awards in various categories for its two feature films, “I Am All Girls” and “Angeliena”, and hit TV comedy “How To Ruin Christmas” season 2. Elsewhere, the public had their say in the public vote categories where Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo was voted as the “Best TV Presenter” for her stellar performance as the host of “Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices” and “DiepCity” was voted as the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year’s accolade for the Lifetime Achievement Award went to the legendary Mme Connie Chiume in honour of her 45 years of dedicated service to film industry. Mme Chiume joins an illustrious list of previous Lifetime Achievers that inclues Thoko Ntshiga, Thembi Mtshali and Lydia Mokgokoloshi. Both the craft and main show included stellar performances from the likes of Zoë Modiga, Goodluck, Samthing Soweto, Langa Mavuso, Jesse Clegg and Hush SA.

Story continues below Advertisement

Full list of the winners for the 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards: Best Achievement in Sound Documentary: Anthony Croft - “Murder In Paris“ Best Achievement in Editing Documentary: Esther Badenhorst - “I Am Here”

Best Achievement in Cinematography Documentary: Rick Joaquim - “I Am Here” Best Achievement in Directing Documentary: Khalid Shamis - “The Colonel's Stray Dogs” Best Documentary Short: “Ulwandle” - The Ocean Bonanza Films

Best Made For TV Documentary: “Devilsdorp” - Idea Candy Best Documentary Feature: “I Am Here” - Sanktuary Films Best Natural History and Environmental Programme: “Unholy Alliance” - Earth Touch

Youth Achiever Award: Lwazi Msipha Best Children’s Programme: “Siyaya – Come Wild With Us! ” - Francois Odendaal Productions Best Educational Programme: “Kick It” - Mindset Concept Production House

Best Factual Programme: “Die Staat Teen” - Reel Epics Productions Best Competition Reality Show: “The Taste Master SA” - Cardova Productions Best Structured Soapie Reality Show: “The Unexpected - DJ Zinhle” - Brightfire Pictures

Best Docu-Reality: “Ghosted Africa: Love Gone” - Missing Idea Collective Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award: Calvin Ratladi Best Youth Programme: “The Kingdom” - I Love That Productions

Best Online Content: “Politically Aweh” - Bouncing Biscuit Best Lifestyle Programme: “Die Broer Toer” - Marche Media Best Current Affairs Programme: “Beitbridge Border Post” - Combined Artists

Best Student Film: “Water Is Water” - UCT TV Studios Best Made For TV Movie: “Boxing Day” - Black Brain Pictures Best International Format: “Family Feud South Africa” - Rapid Blue

Best Entertainment Programme: “Musiek Roulette” - Mellow Yellow Entertainment Best Variety Show: “The Braai Show with Cassper” - Cake Media Best Achievement in Make-Up And Hairstyling TV Comedy: Nthabiseng Senong, Nomagugu Makgopela & Thandeka Feliti - African Dreams

Best Achievement in Wardrobe TV Comedy: Cassandra Rowland - “G.I.L.” Best Achievement in Sound TV Comedy: Simon Ratcliffe - “How to Ruin Christmas” Best Achievement In Art Direction TV Comedy: Beatrix Van Zyl - “G.I.L.”

Best Achievement in Editing TV Comedy: Richard Starkey & Gordon Midgley - “Tali's Baby Diary” Best Achievement in Scriptwriting TV Comedy: Rethabile Ramaphakela, Lwazi Mvusi, Thuso Sibisi, Sunni Faba, Salah Sabiti & Katleho Ramaphakela - “How to Ruin Christmas” Best Achievement in Cinematography TV Comedy: Fahema Hendricks - “Troukoors”

Best Achievement In Directing TV Comedy: Ari Kruger & Daniel Zimbler - “Tali's Baby Diary” ‘Tali’s Baby Diary’ bagged several wins at the 16th Saftas, Outstanding Provincial Contributor Award: Nceba Mqolomba Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling TV Drama: Minke Swart - “4 Mure”

Best Achievement in Wardrobe TV Drama: Mariechen Vosloo - “4 Mure” Best Achievement in Sound TV Drama: Joel "Juelz" Mahlatjie - “eHostela” Best Achievement in Original Music/Score TV Drama: Zithulele Khwela - “Umkhokha”

Best Achievement in Art Direction TV Drama: Sue Steel - “Dam” Best Achievement in Editing TV Drama: Regardt Botha, Markus Van Schalkwyk & Eva Du Preez - “Nêrens - Noordkaap” Best Achievement in Cinematography TV Drama: Tom Marais - “Reyka”

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting TV Drama: Rohan Dickson - “Reyka” Best Achievement in Directing TV Drama: Catharine Cooke & Zwelesizwe Ntuli - “Reyka” Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling TV Soap/Telenovela: Refentse Munyai - “DiepCity”

Best Achievement in Wardrobe TV Soap/Telenovela: Beverly Mogorosi & Teddy Geldart - “House of Zwide” Best Achievement In Sound TV Soap/Telenovela: Tshepiso Matlou,Janno Muller,Jonty Everton,Thapelo Makhubo &Jeanre Greyling - “House of Zwide” Best Achievement in Editing TV Soap/Telenovela: LJ Rice,Sibongeleni Mabuyakhulu & Simphiwe Nhlumayo - “House of Zwide”

Best Achievement in Original Music/Score Telenovela: Brendan Jury - “The River” Emerging Filmmaker: Jordy Sank Best Achievement in Cinematography Telenovela: Ryan Lotter & Lekau Mamabolo - “House of Zwide”

Best Achievement in Art Direction TV Soap/Telenovela: Noluthando Lobese - “DiepCity” Best Achievement in Scriptwriting Telenovela: Gwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo Makwarela - “Legacy” Best Achievement in Scriptwriting TV Soap: Ameera Patel, Sanele Zulu, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Myolisi Sikupela, Nonhlanhla Simelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca, Muishond, Themba Mahlangu & Kelly Robinson - “Scandal”

Best Achievement in Directing Telenovela: Mandla Ngcongwane, Manqoba Mathunjwa, Thandokazi Msumza & Mamohato Askew - “DiepCity” Best Achievement in Scriptwriting TV Soap: Ameera Patel, Sanele Zulu, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Myolisi Sikupela, Nonhlanhla Simelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca, Muishond, Themba Mahlangu & Kelly Robinson - “Scandal” Best Achievement in Directing TV Soap: Danie Joubert - “Binnelanders”

Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling Feature Film: Annie Butler - “Glasshouse” Best Achievement in Costume Design Feature Film: Catherine Mcintosh - “Glasshouse” Best Achievement in Sound Design Feature Film: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer), Keagan Higgins, Rob Brinkworth & Gustav Stutterheim - “Fried Barry”

Best Achievement in Editing Feature Film: Rowan Jackson - “Glasshouse” Best Achievement In Production Design Feature Film: Kerry Von Lillienveld - “Glasshouse” Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score Feature Film: Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer) - “Fried Barry”

Best Achievement in Cinematography Feature Film: Justus De Jager - “Glasshouse” Best Achievement in Scriptwriting Feature Film: Jafta Mamabolo - “Freedom” Best Supporting Actress TV Soap: Natasha Sutherland - “Scandal”

Best Supporting Actor TV Soap: Jerry Mofokeng Wa Makhetha - “Scandal” Best Supporting Actress Telenovela: Shaleen Surtie Richards - “Arendsvlei” Best Supporting Actor Telenovela: Abdul Khoza - “The Wife”

Best Actress TV Soap: Manaka Ranaka - “Generations: The Legacy” Best Actor TV Soap: Thabo Malema - “Scandal” Best Actress Telenovela: Nthati Moshesh - “Isono”

Best Actor Telenovela: Bonko Khoza - “The Wife” Best TV Soap: “Suidooster” - Suidooster Films Best Telenovela: “DiepCity” - Black Brain Pictures

Best Supporting Actress TV Drama: Natasha Loring - “Dam” Best Supporting Actor TV Drama: Warren Masemola - “Is'phindiselo” Best Actress TV Drama: Kim Engelbrecht - “Reyka”

Best Actor TV Drama: Thobani Dlomo Nzuza - “eHostela” Best TV Drama: “4 Mure” - Marche Media Best Supporting Actress TV Comedy: Kate Normington - “Tali's Baby Diary”

Best Supporting Actor TV Comedy: Frank Opperman - “G.I.L.” Best Actress TV Comedy: Julia Anastasopoulos - “Tali's Baby Diary” Best Actor TV Comedy: Saint Seseli - “How to Ruin Christmas”

Best TV Comedy: “Tali's Baby Diary” - Sketchbook Studios Best Short Film: “#Wearedyinghere”- Optical Films Best Supporting Actress Feature Film: Nomvelo Makhanya - “I Am All Girls”

Best Supporting Actor Feature Film: Tshamano Sebe - “Angeliena” Best Actress Feature Film: Hlubi Mboya-Arnold - “I Am All Girls” Best Actor Feature Film: Jafta Mamabolo - “Freedom”

Best Achievement in Directing Feature Film: Amy Jephta - “Barakat” Best Feature Film: “I Am All Girls” - Nthibah Pictures Lifetime Achiever Award: Connie Chiume