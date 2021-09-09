Mzansi loves Cassper Nyovest as the host of 'The Braai Show'

On Wednesday night, Cassper Nyovest trended on Twitter for his foray into TV on SABC1. Mzansi loved him as the host of season two of “The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest”.

That it was a controversial “takeover” from his arch-rival and predecessor, AKA, certainly fuelled curiosity, too. The bottom line, though, is he holds his own in his new playground, so kudos to him. In his introduction, he calls himself, “the rapping pantsula aka the new Doc Shebeleza”.

And adds, “This is ’The Braai Show With Cass’.” Here’s a quick breakdown of how the episode went. He was a bit nervous as he rolled up to the crib of his first guest – former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Of course, she looked cover-glam in her stunning all-black outfit. Just to contextualise, his excitable state had more to do with Tunzi being his crush than TV jitters. As they made their way to grab a few braai essentials, Cassper caught viewers up on what she’s been busy with, now that she is back home after a spell in New York City.

He also snuck in the fact that she’s been his crush. The banter between the two was chilled and underpinned with a few jibes. She ragged him for not having his jab yet (the episodes were shot a while back) and for under-seasoning the chicken.

He teased her about forgetting what dombolo was when she called it bread. Aside from shooting the breeze over the things they had in common – having parents who were teachers and a dislike of Bovril – Nyovest also opened up about quitting school at 16. Tunzi then asked him how he would feel if the tables were turned and his son Khotso decided to do the same.

Nyovest admitted to being happy to have a son to carry the name and legacy, but he was not keen on the idea of his son forgoing his education. By the end of the episode, viewers learnt more about Tunzi, her three sisters, her conscious decision to keep her short hairstyle and her response to having Oprah Winfrey and Naomi Campbell, giving her a shout-out on their Twitter feed. And she received a parting gift – a pair of his Drip Footwear sneakers.

Overall, a few editing glitches aside, I enjoyed the laid-back vibes of the show. Nyovest is himself. And he’s a natural in front of the camera.

I guess, he can now “fill up” his résumé with TV host, too. As much as Cassper was enjoying his chat, fans were loving his show. Below are some of their comments.

