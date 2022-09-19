Mzansi vote for their ‘Idols SA’ season 18 top 9

This week saw “Idols SA” season 18 finalists celebrate Heritage month through song. The top nine were voted into place by Mzansi on Sunday, September 18.

Story continues below Advertisement

Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Johannesburg contestant Lerato Felicia Matsabu, 27, who received the least votes. Lerato Felicia Matsabu. Picture: Supplied. The finalists showed off their creative flair in a task that saw them recreate the history of South African music turned up into a more modern version. Tonight we celebrated the history of music in Mzansi. You can vote for your favourite #IdolsSA contestant to ensure they keep singing by heading over to our website.



Make your vote count! — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 18, 2022 Icons such as Hugh Masekela, Thandiswa Mazwai, Caiphus Semenya and Brenda Fassie were honoured by the contestants who received enough votes to sing another day.

With more than seven million votes cast this week, the top nine include: CeeJay, Kabelo, Mpilo, Noxolo, Nozi, Tesmin-Robyn, Thapelo, Ty Loner, and Zee. Noxolo kicked off the show by taking on Joe Mafela’s “Shebeleza” and turning it into a house-influenced banger. The judges were highly impressed and cheered from their seats. Somizi Mhlongo was blown away by the performance and said: “Bra Joe is so proud wherever he is.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Thembi Seete said Noxolo was amazing: “You are a natural, the power and control that you have on stage is amazing.” JR Bogopa applauded Noxolo and said: “This is how you open a show!” Next, Kabelo took a chance with Ringo’s “Ekuseni” and received mixed feedback from the judges.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Owned the song”, praised Seete, while Bogopa called Kabelo’s performance “awkward”. “You could have given us a little bit more, you’re not in your pocket yet.” Meanwhile, Mhlongo felt that Kabelo took the notes “for granted”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You got carried away by the groove and took the notes for granted.” Mpilo nearly brought Mhlongo to tears with Caiphus Semenya’s “Nomalanga” which received unanimous praise from the judges. Bogopa said: “This was a very complex and technical performance. What I heard here was a masterpiece of vocal arrangement. I am a big fan of yours.”

Mhlongo admitted: “When an old man like myself gets emotional over a song and wants to cry, you must know that you hit a nerve.” CeeJay stuck to his promise of not going home this week as he clinched a spot in the top nine. He performed Hugh Masekela’s “Send Me (South Africa)”, leaving a lasting impression on the judges.

Seete said: “I want to be here when you make it to the top five.” Mhlongo beamed with pride: “You took it to church and you took it to KwaMashu. You had fun. This performance was very entertaining.” Bogopa honoured CeeJay, who redeemed himself from last week’s performance.

“I honestly thought you’d be home this weekend. You took our advice and said, ‘I am not going home – I am bringing my A-game’.” Following CeeJay was Tesmin-Robyn, who sang Stimela’s “Siyaya Phambili”, which left a sour taste with the judges, who weren’t so impressed. Seete said: “You were not comfortable with this performance.”

Bogopa said the track was “too big” for Tesmin-Robyn, while Mhlongo lectured Tesmin-Robyn on the importance of the lyrics in this song and claimed she turned the struggle song into something too jovial. “Your tone is beautiful, but just be careful not to lose the meaning of the song,” he said. Tesmin-Robyn told IOL Entertainment that she felt great about her progress in the competition.

“Especially knowing that I’ve made it this far because of people voting and believing in me, it makes me feel good to know that people want to see me go further.” Next, Ty Loner gave his own rendition of Johnny Clegg’s “Scatterlings of Africa” and received high praise from the judges. Bogopa said the arrangement was “perfect” for Ty, and Seete called him “a beautiful storyteller”.

Bogopa blew Ty Loner’s horn by saying: “This has been your best performance by far. Make sure when you release an album, you ask for permission to add this song.” As the show neared closing, it was evident that this season’s finalists are fighting tooth and nail for the title of “Idol SA” season 18 winner. Nozi had big shoes to fill with Thandiswa Mazwai’s “Nizalwa Ngobani”.

Mhlongo said: “Vocally, no one can fault you, but I wish I could have stripped away all the instruments.” He also requested more from Nozi: “You must give us colour and variation. Not everything must be Konka.” Bogopa reassured Nozi that she will return: “Brilliant vocal, okay arrangement – but you’ll still be here next week.”

Thapelo performed Sankomota’s “Papa”. Seete complimented Thapelo’s unique voice: “You have what most artists work years to have, which is a signature voice. We could dim the lights and I would know it’s Thapelo singing.” Bogopa was hinting at being his producer: “Once you have won this entire thing and you want to hire me as your producer, I will send you my quotation.”

Mhlongo prophesied: “Next week, you will be waiting for your name to be called and it will be called.” This season’s youngest contestant, Zee, 16, performed Brenda Fassie’s “Mama I’m Sorry”, with constructive feedback from the judges. Bogopa loved her performance and called it “brilliant”, adding that the song’s vocal arrangements were not doing her justice because “that voice is super special”.

Bogopa agreed: “Next week, find something that will make us connect with you on an emotional level, and then take us to that level.” Zee told IOL Entertainment that she could not believe she was through to the next round. “I feel super proud about the progress to the next round. I had no hope in myself.