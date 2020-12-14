Mzansi wowed by Somizi and Vusi Nova’s 'Idols SA' performance
Viewers of “Idols SA” were left in awe after Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Vusi Nova performed their single together for the first time.
In the season finale, which was held last night, media personality and Idols SA judge Somizi was joined on stage by his BFF, musician Vusi to perform their single together, “Ntandane”, which is a tribute to their late mothers.
In a series of posts, both Somizi and Vusi expressed their love for each other, their song and how they appreciated their fans.
Prior to the finale, Somizi posted a picture of him and Vusi saying: “I was blessed to have u as my everything...I love u to the moon and back....tonight is gonna be very special on the @idolssa stage......creating everlasting memories of our friendship.....see u shortly”.
After the performance, he said: “Tonight was very special......for us as best friends.....for our late mothers.....for your mothers…”
While Vusi said the night was special for him, many viewers took to social media to praise the duo on their performance.
See reactions below:
Somizi and Vusi nova performance I was touched 🙌🙌🙌 it's the most beautiful song shuu and showstopper performance #idolssa pic.twitter.com/A9KCndMhDG— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) December 13, 2020
This is such a beautiful performance by Somizi and Vusi Nova🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/3rHOTt5nQO— Isabelle (@IsabelleKaroro) December 13, 2020
Somizi and Vusi Nova really killed that #IdolsSA performance hands down 👌🎉💯🔥🎶— TK_Nala (@ThokozaniNala) December 14, 2020
That was a BEAUTIFUL PERFORMANCE by Somizi and Vusi Nova ‼️😭 #idolssa pic.twitter.com/Tllvm454wy— shady. (@ShadyJantjies12) December 13, 2020
Mamela ndithi Goosebumps. Vusi Nova, Somizi and the top 10 contestants harmonizing 🙌🏽❤🔥🏅 Goosebumps !#idolssa pic.twitter.com/5myl6cxcza— Zenande (@iamzenand) December 13, 2020
Last week Somizi had to fly back to Johannesburg to take care of Vusi after caught a stomach bug.
Posting screenshot pictures of a video call with Vusi, Somizi said: “Can someone tell this one that I’m his best friend, not his mother… he is such a crybaby when sick and now I have to fly back to Joburg coz he has a minor stomach whatever hayi suka maan”.
The duo made headlines when Somizi hit back at social media users who questioned Vusi’s sexuality.
Somizi took aim at social media trolls with some strong words.
This came after he was dragged for using a troll's financial position against him in a clap back.