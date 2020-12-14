Mzansi wowed by Somizi and Vusi Nova’s 'Idols SA' performance

Viewers of “Idols SA” were left in awe after Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Vusi Nova performed their single together for the first time.

In the season finale, which was held last night, media personality and Idols SA judge Somizi was joined on stage by his BFF, musician Vusi to perform their single together, “Ntandane”, which is a tribute to their late mothers.

In a series of posts, both Somizi and Vusi expressed their love for each other, their song and how they appreciated their fans.

Prior to the finale, Somizi posted a picture of him and Vusi saying: “I was blessed to have u as my everything...I love u to the moon and back....tonight is gonna be very special on the @idolssa stage......creating everlasting memories of our friendship.....see u shortly”.

After the performance, he said: “Tonight was very special......for us as best friends.....for our late mothers.....for your mothers…”