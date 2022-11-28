New celebrity game show ‘Jol met Ricky’ to air in January

“Jol met Ricky” is a new game show where Mzansi celebs will show off their personalities. For those aren’t familiar with the word “jol”, it basically means to have a good time and that often entails dancing the night away.

Show host Ricky Schroeder, a former professional rugby player and more recently a well-known voice on radio, is the presenter of “Jol met Ricky”, and actress Hunter Plaatjies is the DJ that will take care of the music on the show. Schroeder was also seen on “Tussen Ons” as the floor manager and a SuperSport commentator on rugby matches. He said: “I can’t wait until everyone sees how our favourite celebs challenge me in nostalgic games.

“We will laugh, play, and learn more about each other and the best of all, we are going to jol!” “‘Jol met Ricky’ is really a jol,” Hunter added. “This is the first time I’m part of a game show and also the first time that I’m a part of something as myself and not a character.

“It was such an experience. The show is something new because we see another side of guests and also how much fun they can have. “I enjoyed being the DJ. It is something I’ve always wanted to do.” The show has different sides, which include quick questions, a ride on a mechanic bull and other games that are different in each episode.

In “Blitsbaan”, celebs will have a chance to race around a track. Their times will be added to a tally and at the end of the series a champion will be crowned. Artist and illustrator Elanie Bieldt is also in the studio for every episode and will sketch a caricature of each of the guests, which they can take home at the end of the show.