Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

New kykNET doccie tackles Eskom saga

Eskom. Picture: Supplied

Eskom. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

A new kykNET doccie tackles the country’s load-shedding woes and goes to the source, Eskom, to ask the crucial questions.

In a press release shared by the channel, it speaks of how South African citizens have reached boiling point with the constant state of load shedding, corruption and corporate mismanagement at Eskom, a topic which has been in the news for numerous years.

The statement reads: “At times, there is no electricity for up to eight hours a day. Winter is on its way, and frustrations are running high. South Africans are feeling helpless as it seems as if there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

The doccie, “Onthul: Kragreus Op Sy Knieë”, takes an in-depth look at Eskom, the reasons why it is in the state it is and how it affects South Africans across the board.

It looks at how load shedding began and discusses the consequences with representatives of Solidariteit and Cosatu.

More on this

And it addresses questions about how long will load shedding continue for, why is it happening and what can be done to reduce the impact.

Producers take viewers on an in-depth journey as they hold direct interviews with Eskom employees, from technical teams on the ground to the head of the Kendal power station, and chief operating officer of Eskom, Jan Oberholzer.

They talk about how they are treated by the public and what it takes to fulfil their work obligations under almost impossible circumstances.

There are also interviews with Kyle Cowan, writer of “Sabotage: Eskom Under Siege”, and financial journalist Antoinette Slabbert, who share their knowledge and information sourced in their own research.

The production company, IdeaCandy, packages all the answers to give viewers a blow-by-blow account of it all.

These questions are answered from a practical as well as a political and historical perspective in interviews with Connie Mulder (Solidariteit), Willem Els (Institute for Security Studies) and Dirk Hermann (Solidariteit).

The production company, who are behind several investigative series, including “Onthul: My Pa Het My Nie Verkrag Nie”, an hour-long documentary which aired in July 2022 on kykNETand looked at the case of Abrie Raaths, who was found guilty of rape and sexual assault of his daughter; as well as “Onthul: Skurk of Samaritaan?”, which looked at the life and career of the controversial businessman Louis Liebenberg.

IdeaCandy is also behind Showmax hits “Devilsdorp” and “Stella Murders”.

∎“Onthul: Kragreus Op Sy Knieë” is set to air on Sunday, April 2 at 8pm on DStv Channel 144.

Related Topics:

MultiChoiceEskomCape TownSouth African EntertainmentLoadshedding2023TV Shows

Share

Recent stories by:

Venecia Valentine