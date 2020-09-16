News anchor Xoli Mngambi set to join Newzroom Afrika

Award-winning TV journalist and news anchor Xoli Mngambi will be joining Newzroom Afrika from Thursday, October 1 as the host of “Newsfeed AM” at 9am to 12pm, Mondays to Thursdays. Mngambi is a highly regarded broadcaster whose reputation has been forged on the frontlines of momentous historical events - from his riveting coverage of the infamous Marikana massacre to the recall of two presidents from office, Thabo Mbeki in 2008 and Jacob Zuma in 2018. Over a television career of more than a decade, Mngambi has covered business, current affairs and politics for CNBC Africa and eNCA. In May this year, Mngambi along with eNCA’s Jane Dutton was taken off air after they criticised the government's U-turn on lifting the ban on cigarette sales during the national lockdown. At the time, the two journalists suggested on air that the government reversal pointed to a deep malaise within the ANC, with ministers seeking to weaken President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Later they jointly apologised after the incident, describing their earlier comments as "an unfortunate judgement call".

Now in Mngambi’s new journey, he will also host a new show on Sundays from 3pm to 6pm.

He said he is looking forward to working with the Newzroom Afrika team.

“There’s a really refreshing energy and passion in the way they go about their work and I love the channel’s emphasis on putting people at the heart of the story. I’m excited about the possibilities ahead, for myself and Newzroom Afrika,” Mngambi said.

Katy Katopodis, Newzroom Afrika’s news director said she is thrilled to welcome Mngambi to the team.

“He is a consummate professional whose depth of experience and knowledge make him an authoritative voice on South African current affairs. We’re very happy that Xoli has chosen Newzroom Afrika as the platform for the next chapter in his stellar career,” continues Katopodis.

Catch Xoli Mngambi on “Newsfeed AM” at 9am to 12pm, Mondays to Thursdays from October 1 on Newzroom Africa (DStv channel 405).