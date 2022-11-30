Nickelodeon Africa announces full run of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ in isiZulu

Story continues below Advertisement

The channel hopes to move the needle on promoting and preserving local language through pop culture. Nickelodeon tested interest in a Zulu-dubbed version of the popular cartoon on the animated character’s birthday in July and the resonance was clear. Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager, Paramount Africa and peer lead, BET International, said: “Paramount Africa and Nickelodeon are committed to playing a pivotal role in promoting diversity, creativity and edutainment for African youth.

“Through Nickelodeon Africa’s dubbing of “SpongeBob SquarePants” into isiZulu we are unleashing the power of content; unleashing the value, impact and emotion of an already iconic piece of content. “In so doing, we allow our children to see and hear themselves in the characters they have grown to love.” USPONGEBOB ZULU 1_Final_Digital.mp4 from Thando on Vimeo. Twala added that they couldn’t just chose any show to achieve their mission of cultural impact and better representation on their channel, they had to choose the best.

