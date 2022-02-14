Nomalanga Shozi hands over the reins to Naledi Radebe ahead of motherhood

Mother-to-be Nomalanga Shozi is taking a break from the TV screens to prepare for the arrival of her bundle of joy. The BET Africa presenter announced last week that she is expecting her first child.

For the next few months she'll be off work and has handed over the reins to Naledi Radebe, also known as Leddi G. Radebe is a Cape Town-born creative who made her big-screen debut as the MTV Base VJ Search runner-up. "We congratulate Naledi on her new role as host and warmly welcome her to the BET Africa family and ViacomCBS Africa Culture Squad.

“We are thrilled to feature, promote and elevate black girl magic on BET Africa, and we are very proud to collaborate with new talented and creative tastemakers. Leddi G is poised to entertain Africa in this fresh role,” said Monde Twala, SVP/GM ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International peer lead. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naledi Radebe (@leddi_g) While the TV channel is happy for Radebe to join the team, they are also excited for Shozi on her journey to motherhood.

“This is a bitter-sweet moment for BET Africa. “We are excited for Nomalanga as she transitions to her new motherhood journey. “We wish her all the best on this break and look forward to her return,” said Twala.